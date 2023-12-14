Open this photo in gallery: President Joe Biden and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky hold a joint press conference in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, next to the White House, in Washington, DC, on Dec. 12.MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

A year ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Washington to a hero’s welcome.

Politicians on both sides of the divide were eager to get their picture taken with him. He addressed a joint session of Congress, receiving several standing ovations. Democrats and Republicans appeared committed to helping Ukraine in its fight against Vladimir Putin’s armies for as long as it took.

What a difference 12 months can make.

Mr. Zelensky paid another visit to Capitol Hill this week under very different circumstances. Support for Ukraine’s war effort is beginning to wane in the United States, especially among Republican voters. Not surprisingly, it’s Republicans holding up the passage of US$60-billion in additional military aid for Ukraine. They are insisting that any bill releasing more funds for Mr. Zelensky’s war effort be tied to the approval of more funds for southern border security, perhaps the No. 1 partisan issue for the GOP heading into a presidential election year.

It’s unlikely any deal will be reached before year’s end.

There is no one happier about recent developments than Mr. Putin himself. Six months ago he looked like a dead man walking. The world watched as the head of the Wagner mercenary fighting force, Yevgeny Prigozhin, appeared to be leading a coup against the Russian dictator. That fizzled, and now Mr. Prigozhin is dead.

Meantime, Mr. Putin recently announced he is going to seek a fifth term next March. Clearly, the man is feeling his oats, showing up in Saudi Arabia last week for oil meetings. He looked happy, likely for good reason.

He can see what is happening in the U.S. and is loving it. Republican Senators such as J.D. Vance of Ohio are now openly hostile toward Ukraine, saying Mr. Zelensky is showing up in America “like we are some sort of geopolitical Salvation Army.” He’s dubious about where all the money being sent to Ukraine is going, suggesting it’s being used so some Ukrainian minister “can buy a bigger yacht.”

These types of diatribes seep into the American consciousness and turn the tide of public opinion. It’s already happening. I’m not sure many Americans are fully aware of the consequences of a Russian victory in Ukraine – or, indeed, if the world is.

Despite heavy losses since the start of the war – new U.S. intelligence reports estimate Russia has lost 315,000 of the 360,000 troops it started with – Mr. Putin’s army somehow soldiers on. They are making productive use of drones being supplied by Iran, which are slipping through Ukrainian defences. Meantime, back in Russia, the production of weapons and artillery is ramping up. The Western sanctions applied at the beginning of the war have had little deleterious effect on Russia’s efforts.

Mr. Putin is increasingly looking like a man who smells victory, in whatever form that takes. At a news conference in Moscow on Thursday, he sounded defiant, saying the war won’t end until Russia has achieved its goals, which includes taking over more than the 17 per cent of Ukrainian territory it already occupies. Any victory for Russia would be a huge setback for European democracy and a massive blow to American influence in the world.

Fiona Hill, a former White House adviser for both Democrats and Republicans and an expert on Russia and Mr. Putin, recently warned in an interview with Politico that we are at an inflection point in the war. In the next couple of months, it could easily turn into a losing proposition for Ukraine.

If that happens, she said, there is no way in which this will turn out well.

“There’ll also be the shame, frankly, and the disgrace of having let the Ukrainians down,” Ms. Hill said. “I think it would create a firestorm of recrimination. And it will also embolden so many other actors to take their own steps.”

A Russian victory might also set off a nuclear arms race. In 1994, under the Budapest Memorandum, Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons (it had the third-largest stockpile in the world) in exchange for guaranteed security by the U.S., Britain and Russia. (How’d that work out?) Would Russia have been so eager to invade Ukraine if it still had those nukes? Many countries will convince themselves it would not have, and may look to stock up themselves.

The implications for Europe of a Russian victory are obvious. The continent would almost immediately be placed on a war footing. Defence spending would skyrocket. But Ms. Hill believes as much is at stake for the United States.

“Ukraine has become a battlefield now, for America and America’s own future – whether we see it or not,” she said. “For our own defensive posture and preparedness, for our reputation and our leadership.”