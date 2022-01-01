Alice de Koning is a professor at the University of Calgary’s Haskayne School of Business and the RBC Teaching Fellow in Entrepreneurial Thinking.

Do we overinvest in inventors and inventions? Do government programs and private investors in Canada focus too much on the next cool thing, and not enough on building up companies that reach global markets?

As a professor, I can’t help but notice that conversations and media stories use the terms innovator or entrepreneur while describing what is essentially an invention. That might be just interesting storytelling, and maybe the people described really are innovators or entrepreneurs. But the stories can be misleading if we aren’t using the right words or telling the story through the lens of innovation and entrepreneurship.

A few simple definitions will suffice for our purposes. An inventor is someone who creates interesting new things. The inventor might be a university scientist, a skilled tradesperson or a creative neighbour. The invention might be a medical device, a new processing technology or a new digital concept.

An innovator creates solutions for real customers to solve real problems. The solutions could be de novo, based on emerging science, or new applications or combinations of existing services and products. The key is that innovators create value in the eyes of potential customers because they solve important challenges.

Entrepreneurs create and build organizations to deliver value to people, and make sure the organizations are financially sustainable. They do that by developing business models that generate the funds to pay the bills and invest in future growth.

The words we use and the stories we tell create the culture that inspires our inventors, innovators and entrepreneurs. When we focus too much on inventions, we fixate on exciting new applications or knowledge and skills, but we can miss the point of value creation. Products and services that create more value can command higher prices from customers who value them, and higher prices generate the funds for growth.

I believe these concepts are important for Alberta and for Canada, because building a more diversified and growing economy takes more than just promoting inventions. The common fallacy is “build it and they will come,” expressing the belief that great inventions sell themselves. They don’t.

Even if we look at inventions that achieved great market success, we can find examples of disconnects between the inventors, and innovators and entrepreneurs. Australian inventors created the fax machine, but it took Japanese companies to create a global market.

Philips engineers created the technologies behind CDs, DVDs and many other products that leverage the core capabilities of the Dutch multinational’s patents. But it took the people orientation of other innovators and companies to develop a remarkable range of products that led to brands distributed globally by companies such as Sony.

Nokia Oyj developed the touchscreen and many other technologies, giving the company a leading patent portfolio, but Apple Inc. created one of the most successful products ever, the iPhone. The phone leverages several companies’ patent portfolios (including that of Nokia), but the key difference was Apple’s hyper-focus on the customer experience.

Canadians need to avoid the fate of inventors who don’t capture enough value from their inventions. We are already building on our strengths in engineering and science, and an ecosystem that has proven success in energy and resource industries.

I worry, however, that we don’t emphasize the value of innovators and entrepreneurs as much as we should. Part of the challenge is that our future economy will need a strong customer orientation to understand how we create and grow value for the world.

Resource industries typically sell to global commodity markets. Those markets do not require companies to create and sell products and services that add much value for customers, beyond the characteristics of the commodity each company produces.

But if we don’t create the culture and ecosystems focused on creating value for customers through innovation and entrepreneurship, we cannot start and scale up companies with the revenues that pay for more jobs, for more science, technology and creativity, and for more global success.

Getting inventions to market can take years – sometimes even decades. We can bypass that long process by focusing more on innovators and entrepreneurs in the stories we celebrate, the culture we create and the ecosystem we build together.