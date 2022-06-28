Peter Cowley is a senior fellow and retired director of school performance studies at the Fraser Institute.

The Toronto District School Board recently celebrated the unveiling of its Centre of Excellence for Black Student Achievement. Focusing on achievement is certainly a laudable ambition.

“Since 2006, Toronto District School Board schools have been collecting identity-based data through the Student Census to identify and remove systemic barriers which may limit student achievement and well-being,” the TDSB wrote in 2022.

Yet the board concedes that it still, “does not have all the answers. Underachievement of Black students persists,” it said in its Anti-Black Racism report.

So, the years go by, pledges are made, new plans are developed, and still the Toronto board and school boards across the province have no real idea how their individual elementary and secondary schools are doing with respect to the academic achievement of Black students.

It is well past time to find out.

To do so, an annual school-by-school report card on Black students’ education in Ontario must be established. It will attract attention and with that attention will come a focus on improvement.

After all, even when the characteristics of a school’s students and their parents are considered, some schools do a better job for their students than others. Surely the schools whose Black students perform well have lessons to offer those schools whose Black students are less successful.

My 20 years of experience in school performance studies at the Fraser Institute assures me that principals, superintendents and parents will most certainly track and compare results across the province.

By making appropriate comparisons, principals will undoubtedly find schools whose Black students, over time, have enjoyed greater success than their own. Any resolute principal will want to know why there is a performance gap between the two schools and how the gap can be eliminated.

Reports produced in British Columbia to help track the performance of Indigenous students show what is possible.

The B.C. Ministry of Education, with the support of many of the province’s Indigenous leaders, established a data-based annual report on efforts to improve education outcomes among the province’s Indigenous students. The report How Are We Doing first appeared in 1999 and annual results are published and available online. While it is a useful report, it only measures performance at the school district level.

In 2004, I co-authored the Fraser Institute’s Report Card on Aboriginal Education in British Columbia. This report card published results for Indigenous students at individual elementary and secondary schools in six academic areas over the course of seven years. An update was published in 2006.

These report cards offer a template for how Ontario might move forward with a similar system to measure the performance of its Black students.

Creating such an annual report for Ontario should not be difficult. An inventory of relevant student performance data must be established. Importantly, the indicators must be designed to get as much information as possible within the limits imposed by the province’s Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

Publicly available data on the academic performance of Black students in Ontario will be the solid foundation of an effective, provincewide program of continuous improvement.

The time to get started is now.

