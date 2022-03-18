Chris Govias is chief design officer for Domain7, and has led design for startups, Fortune 500s, Expedia, the U.K.’s Ministry of Justice, and the Canadian government’s Canadian Digital Service.

It’s a mantra repeated so often that it’s a bit like hearing a toddler practice their ABCs: digital technology and the rise of Silicon Valley have radically changed our lives. They have transformed who has influence, shifted how people accomplish their everyday tasks, disrupted long-standing industries from print advertising to personal transportation, generated a massive amount of wealth and introduced new challenges to conventional law-making and government regulation.

But while we should be wary of Big Tech’s influence, that shouldn’t just end with scrutiny over the products they create or the services they provide. Just as dangerous to our society as the ends of Big Tech, are the means by which they’re increasingly achieved, particularly because so much of how tech companies work is imitated by other companies in other industries. The latest concerning trend: toxic workplace practices and cultures that, despite tech’s progressive sheen, can foster old-fashioned racism, sexism and white supremacy.

One prominent example comes from Basecamp, a technology company that makes productivity software. This past summer, it saw a grassroots employee movement to delete a years-old list of allegedly “funny” customer names (primarily names belonging to racialized people). The discussion around the list became so heated that its CEO Jason Fried shut down the conversation entirely, companywide. Mr. Fried then announced that the company was “done with” societal and political discussions of any kind at work, claiming that it “saps our energy, and redirects our dialogue towards dark places.” It’s worth noting that the employee campaign and the new policy happened the same week as the trial of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd and as violence against Asians was spiking in America. The timing of the policy couldn’t have been more reprehensible.

About a year earlier, Brian Armstrong, the CEO of the cryptocurrency platform Coinbase, declared that his company would not engage on societal issues “unrelated to our core mission,” and last June the company further updated its core workplace culture document, affirming that statement. “Our mission is ambitious and important. We don’t engage in social or political activism that is unrelated to our mission while at work,” it reads. “We seek to make the workplace a refuge from division, so we can stay focused on making progress toward the mission.”

Let me be clear: By dismissing political conversations as divisive or challenging, these policies uphold and reinforce systemic racism. That the founders won’t, under any circumstances, tolerate discussions of racism or social equality is an assertion of white supremacy.

While these examples come from the U.S., Canada’s tech industry is hardly immune to this kind of thinking, either. The e-commerce darling Shopify, for instance, continues to provide a sales platform for the merchandise shop of the alt-right outlet Breitbart, despite internal disagreement on the matter. The company’s defence is that it is only a platform, meaning that it must be impartial about who uses its technology. But this doesn’t hold water: Even Twitter managed to eventually find its moral compass and oust a sitting U.S. president from its platform. Despite Donald Trump’s many contraventions of Twitter’s terms of use, it took his incitement of the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol for that platform to finally do what was right. So what will it take for Shopify to grow a similar backbone?

Meanwhile, Shopify employees discovered last summer that a custom-made emoji of a noose had been uploaded into their internal messaging system, Slack. That noose emoji resulted in a heated debate among the staff, particularly among Black and racialized employees. As the debate intensified, however, CEO Tobias Lutke stepped in, changing a diversity-focused channel to be read-only and effectively ending discussion on the matter. In a later companywide e-mail, Mr. Lutke wrote that Shopify “cannot solve every societal problem here,” suggesting that conversation about social issues represented “victimhood thinking, us-vs-them divisiveness, and zero sum thinking” as well as a “threat” to an effective workplace.

This apparently growing trend, of removing the personal from the workplace, harms society, our culture as a whole and least importantly, business. It’s a shortcut, and it’s lazy. Instead of exerting the necessary effort to create a safe and constructive space to talk about racism, some tech companies have simply shrugged their shoulders and decided that they’re not willing to deal with it. But fighting racism in all its forms – from the outright slurs and extremism down to everyday microaggressions – is incredibly difficult, taxing and slow work. There are no shortcuts. There is no giving up.

Silicon Valley refusing to do the hard work shouldn’t be such a surprise; after all, this is a tried and true operating model for them. You can avoid a lot of difficult work – say, untangling municipal laws and federal regulations while ignoring consequences on human labour and institutions – if you just call yourself a disrupter and skirt the legalities that don’t suit you. And yet, this spirit is also at odds with what has become a tenet of Silicon Valley workplace culture: the idea of psychological safety, or the “shared belief held by members of a team that the team is safe for interpersonal risk-taking,” according to Harvard Business School professor Amy Edmondson. That concept became popular among tech companies after Google’s Project Aristotle, which researched the qualities that made effective teams, found that fostering respect and a sense of mutual trust through emotional and empathetic conversations was key to a team’s health and productivity.

But there’s no such thing as psychological safety when discussing racism, and the fact is, the personal can’t be separated from work when it comes to this issue. More times than I can count, I’ve been the only person of colour bringing up diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and racism to a boardroom made up entirely of white people. I’ve sat in disbelief as a former CEO and white colleagues chose to ignore it, with the excuse that there’s simply not enough time to discuss it all, or that other things were of a higher priority. When I have persevered, I’ve seen the expressions on my colleagues’ faces range from confusion to understanding all the way through to impatience and even contempt. And every single time, regardless of my status and position, I have been terrified to do it – heart pounding and blood rushing through my ears, out of a fear that it would be career-ending, or would brand me as “the race person” or as “difficult.” But this is the hard, necessary work that actually makes psychological safety possible.

Ignoring this will have consequences for workplace cultures, in tech and beyond. Even before COVID-19 forced many white-collar workers to work from home and online, companies operating outside of the tech industry had been borrowing from some of the progressive-seeming practices and habits of successful tech companies. There were perks, such as catered lunches, nap rooms, pool and foosball tables – never mind that those were really about encouraging people to spend more time at the office and blend life and work. Non-tech businesses took on new approaches influenced by Silicon Valley buzzwords – being agile, being lean and constant iteration – even though these were merely shiny updates on age-old labour-squeezing practices. Contemporary interior designs and office layouts, back when people were using them, were increasingly being inspired by Silicon Valley’s trademark open-concept style, in the name of fostering creativity (and, of course, all-important productivity). The same cannot happen with the trend toward refusing to address injustice in the workplace and in products.

If that does happen, companies can quickly become irrelevant. There’s been plenty of media coverage on how young people’s expectations of work are wildly different to those of previous generations. Will they tolerate authoritative company policies that silence workers? I don’t think so. Instead, these newest generations will rightly brand those companies as hostile, toxic and undesirable. And without an influx of new talent, those companies will suffer. Worst of all, Silicon Valley’s most sacred principle – scale – will become impossible.

Indeed, when Basecamp announced its no-politics policy, employee reaction was tumultuous. In response, the founders offered buyouts to any employee dissatisfied with the new rules. Shockingly, more than a third of Basecamp’s employees took the buyout, according to The Verge – an unprecedented level of turnover, to say nothing of the sudden disappearance of institutional knowledge, and a large amount of red ink on the books.

I don’t have a definitive answer to these challenges – only that we must keep trying to solve them. We have to continue to have conversations and strive for progress, regardless of how small that progress might be. These conversations will always be difficult, awkward, ugly and uncomfortable. But they need to happen. After all, tech companies talk incessantly about iteration – continually making thousands of small changes to improve their products – and in this, they’re absolutely right: constantly tackling problems in the hopes of slightly better results is something we should adopt from the tech industry. Silencing that work on uncomfortable topics and calling it a day instead is outright unacceptable – an approach that should be rejected, discarded and deleted, just like old code that no longer serves a better purpose.

