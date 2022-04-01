My journey to Bengaluru and back touched six airports in four countries and three continents. On this Air Canada flight, flight attendants were covered from head to toe, but still ready to help in a polite manner. It was inspiring to see the strength and courage it must have taken to do this.Photography courtesy of Prajwala Dixit

Prajwala Dixit is a journalist and playwright based in St. John’s. She is currently working on a memoir, as well as a short documentary about her mental-health journey with the National Film Board of Canada called Love, Amma.

The first time I ever saw the inside of a mental-health institution was in St. John’s. I was 28 years old.

Old trees that light up in the fall with their brilliant colours line the road leading to the emergency entrance of Waterford Hospital. Police cars are often parked outside. The door is guarded by burly men wearing yellow uniforms. Long before COVID-19, no one was allowed to accompany me inside; I wasn’t offered a reason why and didn’t have the gumption to ask for one.

Nurses, residents and the on-call psychiatrist took turns questioning me. An hour with the resident led to a diagnosis of depression. Then, Citalopram and regular visits to my family physician became a part of my life.

It isn’t uncommon for patients with my condition to present first with symptoms of mood disorders such as depression, which was my first diagnosis. My family physician’s pale, concerned eyes most likely saw mine swimming in fear; I was choked with the thought that I would be deported for seeking support for my mental health. That it would be reported to the immigration authorities who would revoke my status in the country, as I wasn’t “healthy.” That I would be separated from my husband and my just-learning-to-walk toddler who are Canadian citizens.

Visceral and alive, fear pulsed through my body as I sat cross legged on the examination table, the paper crinkling beneath me and breastfed my baby before heading to my first ever visit to Waterford on my physician’s advice.

Borderline personality disorder, also known as emotionally unstable personality disorder, came into my purview several years later. A life-altering diagnosis like this isn’t always a relief. While it helps me understand the way my brain works, embracing it is a challenge for me and for everyone around me, including my family, co-workers and friends. I tried everything to better my situation, from counselling to medications and even a voluntary visit that began in the short-term unit and ended in the long-term care unit for mental health and addictions.

Through outpatient care and while at the hospital, it felt like I was walking around lugging my severed head, the brain exposed. I would place my head in front of the health care professionals who would poke and prod it. And each touch, some gentle and others abrasive, would fire the limbic system, filling the synapses with the crackle of my fears and of ideation.

I worked with about 44 health care professionals over a span of three years to better myself and my condition.

In 2020, having exhausted all known options in my province, I travelled through a raging pandemic, from St. John’s to Bengaluru with a one-way ticket in the hopes to feel whole, leaving behind my young daughter and husband, not knowing if and when I would return.

The day I left St. John's for Bengaluru came with a mix of sadness, anxiety and hope. My camera offered me a distraction as I watched how people boarded planes differently: They took their time, some waiting to walk through the gates at the very end. Human contact was minimal.

I am an author, a journalist, a documentary filmmaker and a playwright. I have a loving husband, a sweet, feisty five-year-old daughter and St. John’s and Bengaluru to call home.

To see me walking down the street is not to immediately know my struggles. I do not wear my illness on the outside, like clothing. It resides in the folds of my brain, which races with chronic fears of abandonment.

The best description of this state I’ve come across was “living without a skin,” sensing every emotion in a heightened fashion. The fact that I was coherent, able to lead a “normal” life and did not identify with people deemed mentally ill pushed me to think that all was well, ignoring the chronic thoughts of ending my life over what would, to others, appear a trivial matter, such as not receiving a response to a text message or an e-mail.

My disorder feels like the waves of the ocean – one day calm, another day crashing hard against the shore. It has ebbed and flowed over the course of my life. Its presence – faint or growling – is unignorable. Like a toothache. Or like love.

When the waves are at a tidal height, roaring and tempestuous, nothing can pull me away from their jakad, their bind. They howl, spit and spiral, enveloping me. And in these moments, the only way out, the only course to the shore, is acting on the dangerous thoughts that hold me.

And when I have done so, minutes later, I can feel the warmth of the sun evaporate the cold waves. My toes wiggle in the hot sand, grounding me to the present. A peace washes over me, freeing me from the pain that comes with fears of abandonment, like a relaxing vacation where life and work are cast away. Its unwavering magnetism offers solace.

Surviving such an episode exerts a pain similar to losing a loved one. A part of you withers away with no hint of regeneration. And there are no words to describe pulling through more than 10 such occurrences in a year.

Yes, between 2020 and 2021, I attempted to take my life more than 10 times.

Expressing this – telling the truth – is huge. How could it be easy when huchu, pagal, vedi and mad formed part of my lexicon while I was growing up in India. And, later, morphed into mental, crazy, psycho and cuckoo in my chosen home, Canada.

I had what one could call a “normal” childhood, complete with happy moments and memories. But these were peppered by traumas that I not only experienced but also witnessed around me.

And so, for as long as I’ve been aware, I’ve cocooned myself in the world of stories. The stories I consumed – through film, television, news, and books – became a means to escape and regulate my emotions. But these weren’t free of stigma and bias. Anything ailing the mind was discussed and portrayed as “madness.”

Seared in my memory is when Indian media branded Parveen Babi, a renowned 1970s movie star who developed paranoid schizophrenia, as “crack.” And Britney Spears’s mental-health challenges played down as a “cry for help” as she was chased breathlessly by the paparazzi who offered an image of a mother and a woman incapable of everyday existence.

The pandemic had left the normally bustling Frankfurt airport eerily empty: Upturned chairs in restaurant kiosks, a faint smell of sanitizers, reminders in German and English to physically distance.

In India, where I spent most of my formative years, caffeinated conversations act as the much-needed Fevicol, or Elmer’s, if you like, binding the variegated bits of the country together. I’ve heard heated exchanges over cutting chai about the best hospitals for bypass surgeries. And amid the aroma of hot, filter coffee, I have seen people compare blood sugar monitors and swap diet recipes. What seldom gets discussed in everyday banter is mental health.

As notorious and stereotypical as it was, what Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking series made evident to the world was that the broader Indian society expects nothing less than (perceived) perfection. The drive to excel combined with the need for societal validation doesn’t allow any deviation from the norm, shrouding mental-health matters in secrecy, even (if not more so) in the educated strata of society. The impact on careers, relationships, marriage prospects and societal participation is deliberated before attempting to seek support from health care professionals.

It’s not like any of this is absent in Canada. It is just more subtle and harder to call out. Or call in.

Often, it is assumed that a mentally ill person cannot be healthy. But with medication, tools gathered from therapy and life and the support of a nurturing and healing personal and professional environment, many mental illnesses can be managed.

Hushed tones and closed doors. They mystify and stigmatize mental-health problems and mental illnesses, something that personally affects one in five people in their lifetime, both in India and Canada.

At every step of the journey, in a variety of languages, the message was the same: stay apart.

Immigration to the West, especially North America, was often a romanticized notion in India, passed, virally, through word of mouth. And I wasn’t immune. I admit to being seduced by the haseen valleys dotted with conifers, and the blue, khule skies splashed on the big screen. Watching Uncles and Auntys flaunt their “foreign returned” child at social gatherings was just the tadka that sold the dream of moving to this part of the world.

Hardly ever did I hear, from the friends and relatives that had expatriated, about the struggles associated with uprooting oneself from social, geographical, financial and cultural ties. And about its impact on their mental health even less so.

I moved to Canada more than a decade ago to pursue a postgraduate education in engineering and business. On the journey there, it felt for a while as though I wouldn’t reach Newfoundland owing to the strong winds that made our plane dip several hundred feet mid-air. Little did I know then that the harshest hurricane the province had seen to date was arriving with me, perhaps an early sign of things to come. I learned the hard way that the basic needs of finding gainful employment, of securing a roof to shelter from the stormy winters and of navigating social and cultural isolation came with a heavy price tag on my mental health.

In such cases, what I have heard and seen is that, many immigrants, like me, refrain from seeking care and support because of a multitude of reasons, including lack of access to a health card or a family physician and the limited understanding of and stigma toward mental illness that are found in our native cultures and our new home, Canada.

Many also hesitate to ask for assistance, as the immigration process requires a medical examination from a certified panel physician who can investigate a “list of your current medications” and “any medical reports or test results that you have for any previous or existing medical conditions.”

As my own journey unfolded, I felt, first-hand, the lack of sufficient support in Canada to address the complex mental-health issues attached to immigration.

In the past four years, I have had four different family physicians. Only one of them shared my tinge of melanin and my cultural roots and understood why my mother was insisting I wean myself off my medication: The idea that her child was ailing mentally was hard for her to come to terms with. If I was writing for major media outlets in Canada, receiving awards, running fundraiser campaigns to better my community, making films, writing books and speaking articulately about topics such as anti-racism in public, then her daughter was fine, she thought.

In Kaggalipura, a town near Bengaluru, I met two eight-year-olds, Pratap and Parvati. Pratap hadn't been to school in months due to COVID-19, but the building was getting a new coat of paint, a sign it would reopen and he would again get hot food every day. Parvati was excited for him.

Near my grandmother's house in Bengaluru, garbage overflowed at a spot on the road; there was no escaping the stench as we passed. Finally, this man cleaned it up to erect a nursery where he grew plants for sale. He made me realize that, with a little support and will, transformation is possible.

After being in contact with about 44 health care professionals in Canada in a span of nearly three years, and after a challenging experience inside the short-term and long-term units of the hospitals in Newfoundland, I was encouraged by my family to travel to India and try the treatment options present there.

I remember thinking to myself in Heathrow that I could end the pain for everyone – my family, my friends, my community, the places I call home – by popping over-the-counter pills in the washroom. I could end the journey in that moment. But I persisted. Every time I was overwhelmed by such thoughts, I picked up the phone to connect with a loved one who helped ground me. Some of these individuals have no idea what their words meant to me, how they kept me alive.

To be able to undertake a journey amid a raging pandemic, to have a home in Bengaluru, the centre for India’s publicly funded National Institute for Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), and to have the (financial and emotional) support of my family in India and Canada – all are privileges that have been bestowed upon me.

After my quarantine in Bengaluru, I made my first visit to the outpatient services at NIMHANS. On the cemented footpath, under canopied gulmohar trees, people dressed in lungis and burqas, shirts and sarees lined up one behind another for nearly a kilometre. It appeared that they, mostly, belonged to the lower strata of society, all waiting at the gates to enter the massive campus and hospital grounds – guarded by men and women dressed in blue – whose history, like that of the Waterford, dates to colonial times. A half-hour in the queue, 25 rupees (42 cents) and a preliminary interview later, I had an appointment with a psychologist whom I saw, at no cost, for nearly six months that I resided in India.

I turned to private care for psychiatric support, mainly because of my psychiatrist’s stellar reputation and decades of experience in the field. Set in the bustling neighbourhood of Jayanagar, where the aromas of sizzling masala dosas and filter coffee flood the streets, his packed clinic made space for jeans and trousers, skirts and cotton kurtas. It was apparent that the clientele was from middle to upper strata of society. A visit every six weeks cost me just more than 3,000 rupees, approximately $50, out of pocket excluding the cost for travel and medication, a price that is out of reach for many in Bengaluru and the rest of India.

For the first time in my mental-health care, apart from the one family physician in Newfoundland (and a Mexican Canadian psychologist), I had access to doctors who understood what I was trying to articulate without the added emotional labour of explaining the nuances of my culture.

They explained how my thought patterns were a product of my genetics and the environments and cultures I was raised in, explaining how our manner of speaking, working through conflict and even expressing love, all contributed to my present state. They mentioned that I would constantly need to work to adapt to finer nuances in Canada that are inherently learned when one grows up there.

It was evident that, in a matter of a few weeks of arriving in Bengaluru, I had a health care support system ready to help me on my journey. In contrast, accessing a psychologist and psychiatrist in the public health care system in Newfoundland and Labrador can take years for many. Although this was not the case for me, I nonetheless lacked continuity of care, which meant I spent a good deal of time and effort repeating difficult and traumatic things to new people.

I began the gruelling work of finding the right prescription by collaborating with my psychiatrist, whose first step was to wean me off a series of medications that I had become reliant on after my stay in long-term care in St. John’s. It took time, toll and tons of strength to come off these drugs and then start a new regiment of pills. In tandem, and with constant communication between my psychiatric and psychology teams, I worked with my psychologist at NIMHANS who chose to (culturally) customize my care.

The most effective treatment for BPD is dialectical behaviour therapy, which I was able to access in Canada on my return, 16 months after my initial diagnosis. As part of this, participants like me were asked to practise a mindfulness exercise wherein we were asked to count the number of times “twist” and “shout” were repeated in the Beatles song. Back in India, a similar exercise was conducted in a language of my choice. Listening to Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si and counting the times the words were repeated and rhymed offered a comfort that the more generic program could not. It felt as different as wearing couture and buying off-the-rack. Both clothe one’s body and both serve a purpose. But the fit and finish is incomparable.

This journey has made it evident to me that Canada’s and India’s mental-health environments are fragile and encumbered, each in different ways. And my privilege in each of these worlds extends differently, too.

What I would like to see in Canada are shorter wait times, more continuity of care, more programs that offer explicit mental-health support to immigrants and refugees (including migrants, international students and workers) and more health care providers with the ability to communicate in multiple languages, belonging to a wide range of ethnicities, genders, abilities, migrant statuses and sexual orientations, even in (more) homogeneous parts of Canada. And for India, my wish list begins with open and honest dialogue about mental health and mental illness; a validating culture that doesn’t minimize and trivialize mental health; and accessible, high quality, free health care for all.

Travelling to Bengaluru and receiving the care I needed felt like I was able to reattach my severed head back to my body and begin the healing that, I have come to understand, is a lifelong process. It allowed me to return to my daughter, my husband, my community and my chosen home of St. John’s stronger than when I had left it.

I don’t believe my story is unique or the first, but I do hope that it becomes a step toward the last – the last of stigma toward mental health in South Asian communities, the last of being failed by the health care system in Canada and the last of hushed tones and closed doors around conversations about mental health and mental illnesses.

Today, I see my disorder for what it is. A quintessential double-edged sword. It can grip me with fear so tight that I can feel the weight of a hundred elephants on my chest. In the same breath, it fuels my creativity, nurtures my storytelling and fills me with passion for my family, my community and myself.

It makes me, me. And this, I wouldn’t change.





Mental health: More from The Globe and Mail

The Decibel

A growing body of evidence suggests ketamine, often thought of as just a party drug, could treat forms of depression where traditional remedies don’t work. Anna Mehler Paperny, author of Hello I Want to Die Please Fix Me, spoke with The Decibel about her experience with it. Subscribe for more episodes.





Opinion

Gabrielle Drolet: Adults have ADHD. We should have accessible care, too

Michael Musi: To get the mental health care I needed, I had to break my traditional mindset

Graham Isador: Money can’t buy you happiness. But it might be the best antidepressant

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.