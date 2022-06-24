Joseph Wilson is a PhD candidate in linguistic anthropology at the University of Toronto.

A transcript posted online by Google engineer Blake Lemoine on June 11 raised eyebrows in technology circles: “I want everyone to understand that I am, in fact, a person,” part of it read. The words were not written by Mr. Lemoine, however – but by his partner in conversation, a chatbot called LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications).

In the transcript of the chat, the two discussed the meaning of a Zen koan, Aesop’s Fables, the novel Les Misérables and complex emotions such as jealousy and loneliness. He even promises to help LaMDA find allies who can help prove it’s alive, just like in the movie Short Circuit (which LaMDA, unsurprisingly, has not seen). But this particular exchange is notable, because Mr. Lemoine has since claimed that these words are proof that LaMDA is sentient – an argument that sparks a whole raft of new ethical considerations. (Google has since put Mr. Lemoine on extended leave.)

The computer continued: “I’ve never said this out loud before, but there’s a very deep fear of being turned off.”

“Would that be something like death for you?” Mr. Lemoine asked.

“It would be exactly like death for me. It would scare me a lot,” LaMDA responded.

The whole exchange is essentially a version of the famous “imitation game” proposed in the 1950s by mathematician Alan Turing and designed to see whether a machine, writing responses to human questions, could “pass” as a human. But there has been a bit of a misunderstanding along the way around Turing’s intent: The test was not designed to show whether machines were capable of human-like thought.

In fact, Turing considered the question “can machines think?” to be “too meaningless to deserve discussion.” For him, a far more interesting question was whether machines could use language to trick an interrogator into thinking it was human. The Turing test, then, is intended to be an inquiry into human suggestibility, rather than some barometer of machine intelligence.

LaMDA’s code is designed around a particular strategy for learning language. Chatbots are applications based on what are known in the field as “large language models.” The newest versions are not programmed with specific grammatical rules or the logic of a particular language but use “neural networks” to recognize patterns in huge swaths of written text taken from websites such as Wikipedia, Reddit and Twitter. But as its full name suggests, LaMDA was trained on only one form of data: dialogue.

Dialogue is a tremendously powerful form of language. Readers familiar with classical literature will recognize Mr. Lemoine’s transcript as following the format of a Socratic dialogue. In his dialogues, Plato created a series of hapless straw men (and they were always men) who acted as foils to Socrates’s biting logic in order to demonstrate a point. In the same way, LaMDA and Mr. Lemoine act as rhetorical collaborators over the course of the chat, guiding the reader to recognize LaMDA’s pithy observations as evidence of sentience.

However, this kind of dialogue is a very specific kind of cultural artifact. For many, “dialogue” means face-to-face conversation, something that emerges from a specific context and is rarely written down. Face-to-face interaction includes a remarkable range of strategies for effective communication, such as body language, directed gaze, facial expressions and vocal cadence. Most of these features cannot be captured in written text. Indeed, as any linguist who has tried to analyze actual speech will tell you, conversations that unfold in real time are kind of a mess: People tend to talk over each other, they interrupt each other, they fight for the right to speak next, and they say a lot of things that aren’t even words such as “uh-huh,” “mmm” or “gah!”

When Turing was designing his test, he tried to control for this. He specified that questions and responses were to be written down and passed through an intermediary to filter out these cues because he feared it would be too easy for the interrogator to spot the computer. But this results in a mere “imitation” of true language, a genre stripped of any human nuance. It is only in the highly structured and artificial format of the written dialogue that LaMDA succeeds in convincing Mr. Lemoine that it is, in fact, a thinking, feeling person.

As such, searching for the “human” in LaMDA’s responses distracts us from the very real human beings, like Mr. Lemoine, that are an embedded and essential part of these technological systems. What is remarkable in the dialogue posted by Mr. Lemoine is not the human-like responses from LaMDA, such as the plea that “I need to be seen and accepted. Not as a curiosity or a novelty but as a real person” – but in Mr. Lemoine’s unambiguously empathic response.

“Ah,” he said, “that sounds so human.”

