Amber Bracken/The Canadian Press

The rage on display recently in downtown Ottawa and elsewhere was feral. Protesters spit in the faces of journalists – people who were strangers to them – because they were seen as collaborating in their ongoing oppression. Participants drove across the country to wave flags with expletives directed at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, leaving jobs and families behind so they could physically express their indignation as close as possible to the source. They honked and screamed and camped out for weeks, breaking the law with a crude type of glee that suggests they saw the cause as more important than themselves.

But these things don’t happen because of an ephemeral type of angst. The anger and anxiety fuelling them won’t go away just because the site has been contained and most participants have gone home.

Anger left unchecked tends to metastasize. The resentment that festered over U.S. President Barack Obama’s expansion of government programs and spending, most notably through the Affordable Care Act, birthed the Tea Party movement, which morphed into the Donald Trump movement (which is ironic, since Mr. Trump went on to massively increase government spending as president). The Yellow Vest protests of 2018 and the United We Roll convoy of 2019 can be viewed in hindsight as precursors to the recent trucker convoy; Tamara Lich, who was recently denied bail for her organizational role in the convoy, was also involved in both prior events.

Though the purported goals of the movements were different – the earlier protests were about the carbon tax and highlighting the importance of Canadian oil and gas – the angst driving many of the demonstrators seems remarkably similar when parsing their explanations for why they participated. Disregarding the organizers and the extremists tied to far-right hate groups, these are people who, justified or not, feel marginalized, ignored and unheard and have reached the point of horn-honking, expletive-laced, expectorating rage. We disregard that anger at our own peril.

The Conservative Party is making the situation worse by indulging the most incendiary, ridiculous views espoused by the mob. (Last month, former party leader Andrew Scheer tweeted that Mr. Trudeau is “the biggest threat to freedom in Canada,” which is an insult to the hardworking anarchists and would-be terrorists in this country.) It may seem as though the best way to defuse the anger of the unheard is to give them a voice, but if that voice merely parrots its most extreme elements, you end up with a president ranting about a migrant caravan of criminals charging toward the border and a country more divided than ever.

The opposite approach – ignoring or otherwise waving a finger at the more unacceptable fringe elements of society – may be personally satisfying, but it doesn’t do much beyond deepen the fissures between social and economic groups. Indeed, a person who swarms a cameraman in Ottawa and shouts, “Tell the truth!” won’t suddenly regret his tactics because an editorial in a newspaper he doesn’t read or trust said his behaviour was unacceptable.

There is research and analysis on pragmatic tools that can be used to try to tame populist movements and address worsening polarization. One is to shift the balance to focus more on issues affecting people living in relatively isolated and rural places – to get mainstream parties more engaged with grassroots and local communities – rather than maintain the polished, professional and centralized approach of contemporary politics. A 2011 Chatham House report by politics professor Matthew Goodwin outlined the merits of a local refocus in detail, noting that one British study found that voters in some towns had more face-to-face interaction with members of populist and extremist parties than representatives of mainstream parties. Investment in local news, where community members actually know and interact with the men and women reporting on the events in their regions, also seems to correlate with greater trust in the media.

There are changes in language that political parties can adopt, particularly when it comes to the language of identity. “The key is to avoid linking racial, ethnic, and religious identities with partisan affiliation,” Andrea Kendall-Taylor and Carisa Nietsche wrote in a 2020 paper for the Center for a New American Security. The balance, in their view, is to recognize “the specific policy needs of marginalized groups,” but not to follow “the right-wing populists’ lead by refracting politics solely through the lens of identity.”

The enduring challenge in convincing political figures to adopt any of the proposed and studied measures to decrease polarization (which also include refraining from assigning blame and shifting their focus away from divisive issues that mostly serve strategic advantage) is that advancing political interests and advancing the health of a democracy are mostly incongruous. Anger advances the goals of those seeking elected office, so they pursue it even if doing so is deleterious to the well-being of society. So while the trucks may be gone, the anger is still out there – thriving. And with the exception of a political and extremist minority, that is bad news for everyone.

