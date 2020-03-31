Like many other worlds, America’s political sphere is undergoing convulsions. With the coronavirus calamity, the past is no longer prologue, just a fog.

America’s roaring economy was supposed to be an election winner for the Republicans. But thanks to its fight against the virus, that has tanked.

On the Democrat side, just a couple of months ago President Donald Trump’s Ukraine extortion scam was an impeachment issue. Now, it’s forgotten – next to the COVID-19 gorilla, it’s an ant. Same with climate change and other issues.

Suddenly, this is a one-issue presidential campaign. Even the word campaign is, for now, a misnomer. In the months ahead, there will be no rallies, no pumping hands, no kissing babies. Party conventions might even be cancelled, and it’s not entirely out of the question that the election itself will be postponed.

Anthony Fauci, Mr. Trump’s infectious-disease guru, says a second wave of the coronavirus is expected to hit in the autumn. If Mr. Trump looks set to lose, he could delay the whole thing. The Democrats have already delayed some primaries slated for the spring.

So far, though, COVID-19 is working to Mr. Trump’s benefit. He’s the show. Joe Biden is the no-show. While the Democrat front-runner has been putting out low-quality videos from his basement in Wilmington, Del., the Blowhard of the Universe is overwhelming him in terms of exposure time with his own coronavirus-driven reality TV show.

It’s a daily one-hour run of self-congratulatory hokum watched by upwards of eight-million viewers. Mr. Trump is like an evangelist, an Elmer Gantry overselling potential vaccines. His boasts are typically outrageous – what has been done to combat the virus, he claims, is “almost a miracle.”

At one point on Monday, Mr. Trump wondered, ”What would have happened if we did nothing?” You would think he’d know, as that’s exactly what he did for the first six weeks of the crisis.

In these dire times, what’s needed most is unity. Yet, this president can’t stop doling out the insults. It’s Sleepy Joe Biden. Nancy Pelosi is one “sick puppy.” And for the popular Democratic governor of Michigan, he’s inserted a middle name: Gretchen “Half” Whitmer.

TV networks wonder if they should even cover his infomercials. But there is news at these sessions, and having once complained about Mr. Trump cancelling the daily press briefings, the media can hardly gripe now when he delivers them himself (and answers sometimes hostile questions in the process).

On the Democrats’ side, the campaigning limitations have deprived Mr. Biden – who isn’t even his party’s nominee yet, because Bernie Sanders refuses to quit for the sake of party unity – of a way to show off his strengths. He is empathetic and experienced, grounded in reality and good sense compared with Mr. Trump. But he is also verbally challenged, and his routine bouts of incoherence hurt his chances. Then there’s that accusation of sexual assault from a former staffer, who claims he abused her in 1993. (New York’s Democrat governor, Andrew Cuomo, meanwhile, has been front and centre during the crisis, appearing strong, articulate and in command.)

There’s a good chance Mr. Biden’s fortunes will turn, though. He might even benefit from Mr. Trump’s mismanagement of the pandemic. Normally, national emergencies are a big plus for incumbent presidents. George W. Bush rose to 90 per cent in the polls after 9/11. John F. Kennedy soared in the wake of the Cuban missile crisis. It’s the rally-around-the-flag effect.

While he has moved up moderately in the polls, there hasn’t been much of a rally for Mr. Trump He ignored warnings from experts and allowed the country to fall way behind on critical matters such as testing. He owns that. He has also been erratic, saying the virus is under control one day and then conceding it will kill between 100,000 and 200,000 Americans.

He is so self-absorbed and narcissistic that he sent out a tweet congratulating himself for the terrific viewership ratings for his press conferences, as if that’s what important, with so many people dying.

It seems like Mr. Trump might finally be listening to his public health experts, which means he might be able to overcome his dereliction. He has the upper hand over Mr. Biden because, with his daily propaganda show, the ball is in his own court. But the virus has changed everything, except his capacity for flim-flam.

