Why a BA in history and a minor in plumbing should not be seen as a joke

Benjamin Tal is deputy chief economist at CIBC.

The job market of tomorrow is full of potential, with endless possibilities and opportunities. The wall that guards that piece of paradise, however, is getting higher and higher. Like salmon swimming upstream, many young Canadians will not have what it takes to leap over the obstacles that await them. They will fall behind. And we are all to blame. The job market is changing at the speed of light and the education system is slow to react.

Higher education may be a necessary condition for a good job in Canada, but it is no longer a sufficient condition. Certainly there is a premium to education. The unemployment rate among university graduates is 1.9 percentage points lower than it is for those who hold only a high-school diploma. But that gap was much wider in the 1990s, and has stabilized over the past decade. The same is true for the gap between university and college graduates, with the university premium narrowing to a single percentage point.

Narrowing employment and earnings premiums for higher education mean that, on average, Canada is experiencing an excess supply of postsecondary graduates. And the risk attached to the investment on that education has never been higher.

Canada has the highest proportion of postsecondary degree- or diploma-holders in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and an above-average annual university tuition cost. But Canada also has the highest share of university graduates earning less than half the median income. Those degrees are not being translated into good jobs, ones that would also promote income equality. Why the disappointing performance?

The Canadian degree is not the whole problem. Poor labour-market outcomes of immigrant postsecondary graduates are part of the story. More than 20 per cent of Canadians with either a college diploma or a bachelor’s degree are immigrants, and that share rises with the level of education. Half of all PhD holders in Canada are foreign-born. Yet the unemployment rate among immigrants with postsecondary education is notably higher than it is for Canadian-born individuals with similar education. The same can be said for earnings.

Another driver of the relatively low return on education is field of study. For students and parents shelling out thousands of dollars in tuition fees, a university degree can be viewed as an investment with upfront expenses. But the return on that investment shows stark divergences depending on the discipline. Across subjects, the biggest return comes from specialized and professional fields such as medicine, law and engineering. The ROI is much lower for life sciences, humanities and social sciences.

Nevertheless, students have not gravitated to more financially rewarding fields in a way that reflects the changing reality of the labour market.

Therefore, Canada is experiencing an excess supply of postsecondary graduates in less financially advantageous fields and a significant shortage in many fields with a higher return on education. This extends not just to STEM fields (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) but also to skilled trades and lower-skilled industries such as transportation.

Greater participation rates in these fields will require a number of things, which include: an information infrastructure system designed to identify trends in labour-market needs; improved system efficiency; and increased private investment. Any remedy must also include a much simpler and efficient credential-recognition process for new immigrants, better access to language training and better and more specific information to prospective immigrants on labour-market demand and skills requirements.

But far more is required.

The current education system is not flexible enough to fully accommodate the needs of today’s students, who are neither confused nor misguided. More than 80 per cent of them would agree that getting a good job is the primary reason to pursue postsecondary education, but they’re not completely prepared to abandon their dreams. The system ought to be flexible enough to combine passion with practicality.

But only 8 per cent of Canadian students are in a dual system that offers a joint college/university program. That rate should be much higher. We have to imagine an umbrella degree in which students can study what they love alongside a more practical field – under the same roof and with one tuition. A BA in history and a minor in plumbing should not be seen as a joke. It should be a reality as it is in countries such as Germany or Switzerland, where the dual system integrates school-based learning with work-based practice with great success as reflected in the low youth-unemployment rate in those countries. Such a program will give students the opportunity to combine the soft skills obtained in the academic program with the hard skills provided by the diploma.

After all, perhaps if my plumber had a BA in history, he or she would feel better equipped to expand their business and, quite possibly, be more satisfied in his or her chosen field.