 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Opinion

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Why are Canada’s Catholic bishops playing vaccine politics?

Konrad Yakabuski
Konrad Yakabuski
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

As the COVID-19 pandemic stretches into its second year, with new variants threatening the recent progress made in reducing case counts, every effort is needed to speed up vaccinations so that there is no Year 3 to a scourge that has already taken too many lives.

Unfortunately, the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops is working at cross purposes with public-health authorities in this regard. By calling on Catholics to choose the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines over those made by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, the CCCB is adding to the confusion of Canadians faced with contradictory messages concerning inoculation.

Instead of seeking to provide moral clarity for Catholics, the CCCB appears to be exploiting a public-health crisis to advance a crusade against abortion by asserting that the COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna are less ethically compromised than the others because they rely less on “abortion-derived cell lines.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Pfizer and Moderna shots, the CCCB said this week in a note to the faithful, “can be morally acceptable for Catholics to receive since the connection to abortion is extremely remote.” The AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, in contrast, “utilized abortion-derived cell lines in their development, production and confirmatory testing.” When given a choice, it added, Catholics should thus opt for Pfizer or Moderna doses over the other two.

The CCCB’s intervention drew a stiff rebuke from politicians in Quebec, a province in which the Catholic Church’s influence once loomed large. Health Minister Christian Dubé took to Twitter to “vigorously denounce” the bishops and stress the “effectiveness” of all four approved COVID-19 vaccines, although the CCCB did not specifically call into question the efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine that Quebec, unlike most provinces, has chosen to administer to seniors. Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade called the CCCB’s move “irresponsible.”

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, a devout Catholic, struck a more conciliatory tone. “I do know that some people do have ethical concerns about, for example, AstraZeneca and other vaccines that are created from fetal stem-cell lines,” he said in a Facebook video this week. “I’ve been clear with our health officials here that people must have a choice partly to reflect their conscientious concerns that they may have on those ethical issues.”

Still, the CCCB’s intervention is problematic on multiple levels. First, most Canadians do not currently have, and likely will not be offered, a choice among the various vaccines being used in this country. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines account for 7.5 million of the eight million doses Canada is expected to have received by the end of March. The other 500,000 doses come from AstraZeneca and are to be administered according to differing protocols in different provinces. No Johnson & Johnson vaccines are expected in Canada until the second quarter of 2021.

As the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines become more widely available in this country, however, any move to accommodate Catholics could create worrying bottlenecks and frustrate our collective goal of reaching herd immunity by late summer. It could also lead to demands from other religious groups or individuals to “choose” their vaccine. Some people deeply opposed to abortion may refuse to be vaccinated based on the CCCB’s edict.

The truth is, all four vaccines rely to some extent on cell lines taken decades ago from aborted fetuses and reproduced in laboratory settings countless times since. For years, the Pope has called on pharmaceutical companies to stop this practice. And in December, the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith issued its own statement clarifying it is morally acceptable for Catholics to receive a vaccine that relies on abortion-derived cell lines, since “the use of such vaccines does not constitute formal co-operation with the abortion from which the cells used in production of the vaccines derive.”

At the same time, however, it called on pharmaceutical companies and governmental health agencies to “offer ethically acceptable vaccines that do not create problems of conscience” for Catholics.

Story continues below advertisement

The Vatican’s statement was seized on by Catholic bishops in the United States, with individual dioceses issuing sometimes contradictory directives to parishioners. Many of their messages seemed to suggest only Catholics at risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19 should agree to take the AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccines when no others are available. Texas bishop Joseph Strickland was unbending, however, tweeting: “The fact remains that ANY vaccine available today involves using murdered children before they could even be born. I renew my pledge. … I will not extend my life by USING murdered children.”

Instead of providing more nuanced guidance for Canadian Catholics, the CCCB’s statement only stirs the pot. It should know better than to play politics during a deadly pandemic.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies