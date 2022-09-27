François Legault has long made an art of cultivating ambiguity about his own sovereigntist convictions. The Coalition Avenir Québec Leader has typically sidestepped questions about Quebec independence by simply saying Quebeckers do not want another referendum.

That ability to keep a lid on the divisive national question has been the key to keeping his party united. The former Parti Québécois cabinet minister co-founded the CAQ in 2011 to bring together federalists and sovereigntists who agreed their province needed to put aside the draining independence issue and turn its energies to more pressing matters. But it has always remained an open question whether the CAQ’s moratorium on the sovereignty debate might become a permanent ban.

Mr. Legault went further than ever before to answer the question when, during the first televised debate of the current Quebec election campaign, the CAQ Leader said the federalist Liberal Party of Quebec “no longer held a monopoly on being against sovereignty.” It was the closest Mr. Legault had come yet to positioning the CAQ as an avowedly federalist party.

Why end the mystique?

Part of the reason for Mr. Legault’s more federalist discourse during this campaign may lie in the CAQ’s increasing reliance on older voters, a constituency that has traditionally been loyal to the Liberals. Originally, the CAQ base was made up of 35- to 54-year-olds. But, in recent months, it has lost significant ground to voters in that age group to the Conservative Party of Quebec.

A Tuesday Leger poll produced for Le Journal de Montréal and other Quebecor-owned media showed the CAQ with 33 per cent support among voters in the 35-54 cohort, compared with 23 per cent for the Conservatives. Among voters aged 55 and up, however, the CAQ dominates with 49 per cent support, compared with 19 per cent for the Liberals and only 8 per cent for the Conservatives.

The online Leger poll, which did not come with a margin of error, pegged CAQ support overall among decided voters at 37 per cent, down five percentage points from the beginning of the campaign. That level of support is still likely sufficient to ensure a majority CAQ win in the Oct. 3 election, as four other parties continue to split the remaining vote in a tight fight for second place.

But in the campaign’s final stretch, Mr. Legault has been emphasizing federal transfer payments, an issue that resonates with older voters concerned about economic stability. In a Monday Le Devoir interview, for example, the CAQ Leader said Quebec is a net beneficiary of fiscal federalism to the tune of “at least” $10-billion a year.

“We could choose to go without that sum because it’s important to defend our identity,” Mr. Legault told Le Devoir. “But you have to admit there is a $10-billion annual shortfall.”

As PQ finance critic in 2005, Mr. Legault made a splash by tabling a hypothetical budget for an independent Quebec that showed the new country posting healthy budget surpluses despite forgoing federal equalization payments. But the CAQ Leader said that increases in federal transfer payments have since changed the math.

“When I did the finances of a sovereign Quebec, we were getting $4-billion [a year] in equalization. We’re [now] getting $13-billion,” he told the Montreal daily. “Are you surprised that the PQ, which had promised to update [the 2005 document], has not done so?”

On Monday, PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon explained that his party lacked the resources to update the 2005 figures during this campaign but said it would do so later. He repeated his earlier charge that Mr. Legault’s goal is “to extinguish the Quebec independence project.”

If anything, however, Mr. Legault’s defence of federalism during this campaign has breathed oxygen into a PQ that appeared to be on its deathbed only months ago. Support for the sovereigntist party rose to 15 per cent in the latest Leger poll, a six-percentage-point increase from an Aug. 27 Leger survey taken just before the official launch of the campaign.

Strong debate performances by Mr. Plamondon, who has shown both conviction and optimism in defending the sovereigntist cause, has contributed to his party’s gains. But some sovereigntist voters who had previously supported the CAQ also appear to have been put off by Mr. Legualt’s increasingly federalist bent.

The CAQ Leader appears willing to lose some support to a struggling PQ, which remains unlikely to hold more than a few seats, if it allows his party to consolidate its lock on older voters in this election.

Just don’t expect Mr. Legault to say many nice things about federalism after the vote. He still has a long list of demands for Ottawa that he intends to make good on.