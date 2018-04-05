Fore! The long tradition of prime ministers hitting the links

J.D.M. Stewart teaches Canadian history at Bishop Strachan School in Toronto and is the author of Being Prime Minister, which will be published in June.

Open this photo in gallery President Bill Clinton rides on a golf cart with Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien at the Ashburn Golf Club in Halifax on June 17, 1995. ANDREW VAUGHAN/Canadian Press

There is nothing like the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga., to get Canadians excited about the coming season on the links. Few things say “spring” quite like the awarding of the vaunted green jacket, and as the weather warms up, courses across the country will come to life once more as golfers pull out their clubs and try to get back their swings.

Two Canadians likely to be paying as close attention as any to the sport’s most storied tournament are former prime ministers Jean Chrétien and Paul Martin, both of whom were (and remain) aficionados of a game that Mark Twain allegedly once called “a good walk spoiled.” Mr. Martin, in fact, has his own six-hole course on his property in Quebec’s Eastern Townships.

Mr. Chrétien and Mr. Martin are not alone among prime ministers who enjoyed shooting a round of 18. Robert Borden and Louis St. Laurent were also die-hards, the former perhaps the country’s most enthusiastic participant. Mr. Borden golfed all the time (including hitting a few drives onboard a ship during an Atlantic crossing) and in all weather.

“There are some banks of snow which makes it difficult to find ball,” he noted in his diary during one November, 1912, golf vacation in Virginia. On another holiday, this time during the spring, Mr. Borden marked out his own five-hole course “and we played on it in the afternoon.”

And where was Mr. Borden in 1914, when war broke out in Europe? He was golfing in Muskoka, Ont. “Decided to go at once and despatched several telegrams,” he wrote in his diary. There were fewer golf outings during the next four years.

The attraction of the game of golf to prime ministers is twofold. First, it provides the exercise and stress release that all who play the sport enjoy.

“There’s a reason why so many politicians like to play golf,” Mr. Chrétien wrote in his memoir. “Even more than exercise, it gives them a rare opportunity to put down their briefing books, get away from their telephones, and have some quiet time in which to think. It’s also a relaxing walk in a park with people who probably don’t hate them, and a comfortable way to get to know what’s on people’s minds.”

For Mr. Chrétien, the sport was more valuable to him while he was PM: “In fact, I played more frequently when I was prime minister than after my retirement, not because I had more idle hours on my hands, but because I had more need of peace.”

It has been almost 15 years since Mr. Chrétien was prime minister, but some Canadians may remember the numerous times he picked up his clubs to join former U.S. president Bill Clinton for a round. The president loved the game as much as the prime minister and they played together frequently during their overlapping years in office from 1993 to 2001. In Mr. Clinton’s memoir, he referred to Mr. Chrétien as “a strong ally, confidant, and frequent golfing partner.”

There is no doubt that some bilateral business got discussed between tee shots, making fairway diplomacy a second benefit of the game for the country’s leaders. But to some degree, Mr. Chrétien was simply following in the steps of Mr. St. Laurent.

Mr. St. Laurent was prime minister from 1948 to 1957 and was well known not only for his enthusiasm for golf, but also for the unorthodox approach to his swing. He got the nickname Wiggles for the way he shook his body while addressing the ball before his swing. It was a method that could have used some fine-tuning since he rarely broke 100 on his scorecard. As Maclean’s magazine put it in 1951: “He loves the game but plays poorly.”

That did not matter to former U.S. president Dwight Eisenhower, who invited Wiggles to play Augusta in December of 1956 on the prime minister’s trip home from a Florida vacation. It was here that Mr. St. Laurent came to appreciate the value of the sport for the diplomatic avenues it opened.

“I found … that a game of golf with one of those electric go-carts was about the best way to have an international conference,” he told the House of Commons after his match with Mr. Eisenhower, “because you are getting off the go-cart quite frequently for only a couple of minutes but for time enough to reflect on what has been said up to that moment and … what is going to be said when you get back on.”

The insight from Mr. St. Laurent makes one wonder if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not missing something in his arsenal for his relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump. Mr. Trudeau, who is very athletic, is not a golfer, while his American counterpart is on his way to setting records for rounds played by a sitting president.

Taking a few lessons this summer may be a wise investment for the Prime Minister, as he looks for any advantage when dealing with a mercurial president. Whether Mr. Trump actually uses that time away from the golf cart for reflection is admittedly an open question. But starting a conversation with some small talk about this weekend’s Masters would be smart politics.