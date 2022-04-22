When people ask Shannon Phillips what she did before politics, she always answers: “Politics.”

Before being elected as a New Democratic MLA in the party’s historic 2015 landslide win in Alberta, Ms. Phillips was involved in the labour movement, fighting for the rights of temporary foreign workers, among other disenfranchised groups. She designed political campaigns.

She was an NDP supporter for as long as she can remember. Politics was quite literally in her blood, she often said, and she couldn’t imagine anything that would take her out of the game.

But that was before the Lethbridge-West representative and former NDP environment minister learned that she was the target of a deeply troubling campaign of harassment by members of her riding’s police force. In 2017, she was secretly surveilled while a Minister of the Crown because of her policy decisions.

One officer took a picture of her meeting with private citizens and posted it anonymously on social media with lies about what she was up to. The following year, five other officers and one civilian employee ran unauthorized checks of her name in the police database, a breach of her Constitutional protections. She was denied due process when it came to participating in the disciplinary processes that followed.

Mostly, she was robbed of the feeling of security she once had about her personal safety. Imagine worrying every time a police cruiser drove down your street that those inside were looking to see if you were home?

“Everybody knows where I live [in Lethbridge],” Ms. Phillips told me over lunch one day recently. “Everybody knows where my kids go to school. I’m also someone who knocks on doors. Do I feel particularly safe in Lethbridge? No, I do not.”

The thought that members of the local police force were secretly watching her was too much for Ms. Phillips to bear. Known to be tough and uncompromising when it comes to her principles and values, Ms. Phillips was shattered. She struggled with her mental health. She tried to protect her two young sons from hearing too much about what had taken place.

She contemplated leaving the only vocation she knew and loved.

“Only recently did I decide I will run again in the next election, because I have to,” Ms. Phillips told me. “It would literally be a case of letting them win if I pulled up stakes, and I could never live with myself if I did that.”

There are two stories here.

One concerns the actions of one of the most troubled police forces in the country. The stench of rot in the Lethbridge police service is overpowering. Ms. Phillips is appealing the ridiculously light disciplinary action against those involved in surveilling her in a local diner.

They received a temporary demotion, which amounted to an almost negligible impact on their gold-plated pensions. No action has been taken against the others. A public inquiry into the whole mess is yet to begin.

Ms. Phillips hasn’t received anything in the way of an apology from the current police chief, Shahin Mehdizadeh. He doesn’t like people judging the conduct of his members. “Only God judges us,” he said last year.

The other story here is the way Ms. Phillips has been treated during this whole disgusting saga. Being a New Democrat in southern Alberta isn’t easy at the best of times. Being a woman makes it immeasurably worse. The threats and harassment and bullying she has faced would have had others quickly handing in their resignation papers. No one needs that.

Kathleen Ganley, who was NDP justice minister from 2015 to 2019, was sitting with us over lunch and had an observation of her own.

“The message this sends to women wanting to enter political life is extremely problematic,” she offered. “I’ve talked to women who told me they won’t run because of what happened to Shannon.”

Still, Ms. Phillips persists. She and her team look carefully at NDP databases for the names of those they should avoid when door-knocking. Two of those arrested in connection to the Coutts, Alta., border blockade earlier this year are from Lethbridge and face charges of conspiracy to murder and possession of firearms.

“I want to be able to hire young female canvassers,” Ms. Phillips says. “I need to be assured they won’t be threatened when they go to the door.”

That’s the crux of the other story here, one every bit as troubling as the first.

