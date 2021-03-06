Sometimes, life deals you a hand you never saw coming, leaving you with decisions you hoped you’d never have to make.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney knows what that’s like. While he took the job in 2019, when the province’s finances were already a mess, he had no idea there would soon be a pandemic with which to contend.
And while he was undoubtedly aware of oil’s shaky future, he likely didn’t anticipate the extent to which global forces would so rapidly make the oil sands an increasingly risky bet, exerting even more downward pressure on future provincial revenues.
Maybe most of all, Mr. Kenney surely never imagined that he might one day be the Premier who ushered in a sales tax in Alberta. But alas, that’s where we are.
Mr. Kenney has, in recent days, talked about a potential sales tax in a way I’ve never heard. He has said now would be the wrong time to bring in such a tax, with the economy still suffering the ill effects of the pandemic. He’s also been adamant that Albertans will make the final call on any sales tax, not him or his government.
All of which means there is virtually zero chance there will be a sales tax in Alberta before the next election, in 2023. And that could well mean that the NDP’s Rachel Notley would be left to deal with this thorniest of issues, not Mr. Kenney.
But when you listen to the Premier talk about the fiscal realities facing the province, you can hear someone preparing the case for a levy that has come to be known in the province as the Political Suicide Tax.
“Albertans are going to have to tell the next government their marching orders,” the Premier told reporters this week. “Do you want more spending cuts? Or do you want to keep running deficits forever? Or do we want to find a way to address that through revenue as well or some mix of the above?”
And that, of course, is precisely what economists in Alberta and other fiscal thinkers have been proposing for some time: a spending plan that befits current economic realities (i.e., living within one’s means) and the introduction of a sales tax to alleviate the reliance on oil and gas royalties to balance budgets.
That one gets to live in Alberta and not pay a sales tax is seen as a birthright. It’s so sacred, in fact, that there is a law that says no such tax can be introduced unless approved via a provincewide referendum. No government has tried it. Gee, I wonder why?
Spooked by the prospect of a voter backlash, governments instead have ignored worsening economic realities. A province long considered the most conservative in the country has been run by governments that have been the most liberal (and irresponsible) when it comes to managing finances.
But as even Mr. Kenney himself has acknowledged, a reckoning is coming – and soon.
By the time of the next election, total taxpayer-supported debt will likely be well in excess of the $120-billion mark. (The Canadian Taxpayers Federation estimates debt in the province is increasing at the rate of $740 every second).
If a couple of pipelines come on stream as expected – including the Trans-Mountain expansion – it will definitely help Alberta’s bottom line. But without a sales tax, the government will continue to use unpredictable oil revenues to help balance its budget. That hasn’t gone so well lately; governments in Alberta have run deficits in all but one year since 2008.
Decisions made by successive governments – to squander a bounty derived from a resource that rightly belongs to future generations as well as current ones – is a true scandal. As is the decision to leave future generations a debt mess that today’s governments are too cowardly to clean up.
Why should people 30 years from now be forced to pay higher taxes to deal with a debt bill that Mr. Kenney and a long, long line of premiers and governments before him refused to do anything about? Maybe there is a law that says no government can impose a sales tax without a referendum, but there is no law that says a Premier shouldn’t do the right thing and be truthful.
The public’s instinct is to say no to higher taxes. That’s why, on its face, any referendum on a sales tax has little chance of success. Unless, that is, the premier of the day is brutally honest with people.
The reality is, Albertans can ignore their fiscal problems for only so long. Eventually, a solution will be forced upon them.
