 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Opinion

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Will honesty ever be the best fiscal policy in Alberta?

Gary Mason
Gary MasonNational affairs columnist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney listens as the 2021 budget is delivered in Edmonton on Feb. 25, 2021.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Sometimes, life deals you a hand you never saw coming, leaving you with decisions you hoped you’d never have to make.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney knows what that’s like. While he took the job in 2019, when the province’s finances were already a mess, he had no idea there would soon be a pandemic with which to contend.

And while he was undoubtedly aware of oil’s shaky future, he likely didn’t anticipate the extent to which global forces would so rapidly make the oil sands an increasingly risky bet, exerting even more downward pressure on future provincial revenues.

Story continues below advertisement

Maybe most of all, Mr. Kenney surely never imagined that he might one day be the Premier who ushered in a sales tax in Alberta. But alas, that’s where we are.

Mr. Kenney has, in recent days, talked about a potential sales tax in a way I’ve never heard. He has said now would be the wrong time to bring in such a tax, with the economy still suffering the ill effects of the pandemic. He’s also been adamant that Albertans will make the final call on any sales tax, not him or his government.

All of which means there is virtually zero chance there will be a sales tax in Alberta before the next election, in 2023. And that could well mean that the NDP’s Rachel Notley would be left to deal with this thorniest of issues, not Mr. Kenney.

But when you listen to the Premier talk about the fiscal realities facing the province, you can hear someone preparing the case for a levy that has come to be known in the province as the Political Suicide Tax.

“Albertans are going to have to tell the next government their marching orders,” the Premier told reporters this week. “Do you want more spending cuts? Or do you want to keep running deficits forever? Or do we want to find a way to address that through revenue as well or some mix of the above?”

And that, of course, is precisely what economists in Alberta and other fiscal thinkers have been proposing for some time: a spending plan that befits current economic realities (i.e., living within one’s means) and the introduction of a sales tax to alleviate the reliance on oil and gas royalties to balance budgets.

That one gets to live in Alberta and not pay a sales tax is seen as a birthright. It’s so sacred, in fact, that there is a law that says no such tax can be introduced unless approved via a provincewide referendum. No government has tried it. Gee, I wonder why?

Story continues below advertisement

Spooked by the prospect of a voter backlash, governments instead have ignored worsening economic realities. A province long considered the most conservative in the country has been run by governments that have been the most liberal (and irresponsible) when it comes to managing finances.

But as even Mr. Kenney himself has acknowledged, a reckoning is coming – and soon.

By the time of the next election, total taxpayer-supported debt will likely be well in excess of the $120-billion mark. (The Canadian Taxpayers Federation estimates debt in the province is increasing at the rate of $740 every second).

If a couple of pipelines come on stream as expected – including the Trans-Mountain expansion – it will definitely help Alberta’s bottom line. But without a sales tax, the government will continue to use unpredictable oil revenues to help balance its budget. That hasn’t gone so well lately; governments in Alberta have run deficits in all but one year since 2008.

Decisions made by successive governments – to squander a bounty derived from a resource that rightly belongs to future generations as well as current ones – is a true scandal. As is the decision to leave future generations a debt mess that today’s governments are too cowardly to clean up.

Why should people 30 years from now be forced to pay higher taxes to deal with a debt bill that Mr. Kenney and a long, long line of premiers and governments before him refused to do anything about? Maybe there is a law that says no government can impose a sales tax without a referendum, but there is no law that says a Premier shouldn’t do the right thing and be truthful.

Story continues below advertisement

The public’s instinct is to say no to higher taxes. That’s why, on its face, any referendum on a sales tax has little chance of success. Unless, that is, the premier of the day is brutally honest with people.

The reality is, Albertans can ignore their fiscal problems for only so long. Eventually, a solution will be forced upon them.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies