 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Opinion

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Will one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine be enough?

Charu Kaushic and Catherine Hankins
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Charu Kaushic is a professor of pathology and molecular medicine at McMaster University. Catherine Hankins is a professor of public and population Health at McGill University. Both are members of the COVID-19 Immunity Task Force.

This year is starting on an optimistic note, as tens of thousands of Canadians receive first doses of vaccines that can ultimately confer 95 per cent protection against COVID-19. However, there are new and confusing headlines in the media every day. Should we hold on to half the vaccine stockpile to complete the two-dose regimen or should we administer all available vaccine doses to a maximum number of people? Is one dose sufficient? Are two doses necessary? And what exactly is the optimal spacing of doses?

As always with this epidemic, there are some answers and some uncertainties.

Story continues below advertisement

First things first: we need to act fast. Many provinces are in the midst of an intense second wave of COVID-19. Deaths are tragically concentrated again among vulnerable seniors in long-term and residential care facilities, and health care workers face intensified risks of exposure. Both Pfizer and Moderna mRNA Phase 3 vaccine trial data indicate that, starting 14 days after the first dose, very few new SARS-CoV-2 infections with symptoms were seen. Using up the current vaccine supply will therefore save lives and keep our health care systems from getting overwhelmed.

When will Canadians get COVID-19 vaccines? The federal and provincial rollout plans so far

This doesn’t mean giving up on second doses. The evidence for longer-term protection is based on studies with two doses spaced three or four weeks apart. Unless new research paints a very different picture, finishing the two-dose series is crucial. That’s especially true given reports of more infectious variants of the virus from the U.K. and South Africa. Hundreds of thousands of new infections are still occurring globally each week. We don’t know what will happen if large numbers of individuals fail to complete two full doses of their vaccine series, but if that leads to sub-optimal immunity, it’s a perfect set-up for the virus to evolve in ways that escape control by vaccines.

So, if getting both doses into people is vital, there’s still the issue of how far apart the two doses can be. That’s an issue because rapid initial deployment could create gaps in the supply chain such that second doses are greatly delayed. Unfortunately, the mRNA vaccines are so new that it is not clear how long that first dose will offer meaningful protection. That matters more when, as in the first quarter of 2021, we’re focused on vulnerable and high-risk populations.

A best-case scenario, based on the trial data, is to ensure we have a steady and secure supply of vaccines so that all available doses can be administered as quickly as possible, knowing that a second dose of the matched vaccine will arrive within the recommended time. But there’s also room for pragmatic alternatives that maximize coverage through smart logistics and risk management. For example, the first doses could be rolled out as fast as possible, while monitoring supply timelines to limit the risk posed by marked delays in giving second doses. In this regard, public health units all over the country have experience and expertise in exercising flexibility in vaccination schedules.

Looking ahead to the second quarter of 2021, supplies of vaccine will be plentiful, supporting a shift to wider coverage aimed at breaking the chains of community spread, while expanding immunization of individuals in specific populations at risk. Different vaccines will also be available. Some may be single-dose by design. Others, more conventional than the mRNA vaccines, may be understood well enough that longer deferral of a second dose raises few concerns. In both cases, we can move at top speed to get at least one dose into as many Canadians as possible.

What, then, is the bottom line? We need to act quickly right now to protect vulnerable groups of Canadians. Second doses remain essential for existing mRNA vaccines, given mutation risks and limited data on duration of first-dose effectiveness. Thus, the timing of vaccine supply must be as clear and firm as possible, so that different jurisdictions can risk-manage logistics to ensure second doses are completed without unreasonable delays.

As all this unfolds, we must undertake meticulous vaccine surveillance to determine which vaccines work safest and best in different groups of Canadians. That means tracking who got which vaccine, which dose, when, and with what outcomes. Above all, Canada needs to stay the course with public health measures that protect citizens until vaccines can work their magic on the population at large. The end is not at hand, but it is definitely in sight.

Story continues below advertisement

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies