Kirsty Duncan is a member of Parliament and served as the federal minister of sport.

Athletes are no different than the rest of us; they only get one childhood. Unlike most of us, however, what they do to be successful in sport requires significant sacrifice. Those sacrifices shouldn’t come at the cost of health, safety and well-being.

For far too long, athletes have been treated as mere commodities whose primary purpose is to have a medal (preferably gold) placed around their necks and bring joy and recognition to their fellow citizens. When they don’t perform to expectations, more often than not we ostracize them to the point where they feel the need to apologize to the country.

In professional sports, many fans expect value for their entertainment dollar. In their eyes, they pay good money to watch football and hockey games, but far too many followers still want to see the hits and the fights, rather than entertaining, clean sport.

Today, with all that we know about the brain – the organ that allows us to breathe, walk, talk and love – the sports show still matters more than the safety of its participants. Professional football players in the NFL are four times more likely to develop and die from ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease) than the adult male population.

Amateur sport does not happen in a vacuum. Young athletes idolize their heroes, and there are coaches who have built careers in professional leagues or at the Olympic and Paralympic levels. The power differentials between coach, trainer, medic and athlete abound at many levels.

The problem of “owning” athletes and prioritizing the pursuit of championships over athlete health and well-being also trickles down to amateur sports.

In some elite sports, athletes practise before and after school, with some coaches and clubs controlling whether parents can even watch their child train. Other coaches control daily food intake, sleep, with whom or when an athlete can socialize, and how an athlete will train through injury. Rick Westhead of TSN, who has reported on abuse throughout the Canadian gymnastics program, recently told the appalling story of a gymnastics coach who insisted on attending doctor’s appointments along with an injured athlete.

Athletes may be weighed publicly and daily, their weights displayed for everyone to see. In many disciplines, extreme pressure can be applied to reach unsafe weight goals imposed by coaches or trainers, who often lack knowledge about proper nutrition.

When it comes to hockey, most leagues within Hockey Canada’s jurisdiction permit bodychecking in boys’ hockey beginning at age 13 – following a 2013 change that increased the age threshold from age 11. In contrast, a study released in September recommends banning bodychecking until age 18, as the developing brain simply remains too vulnerable.

And when it comes to organizations simply doing the right thing, athletes too often are let down. The Globe and Mail reported recently on seriously injured athletes and their families having to fight Hockey Canada for compensation.

Those who are responsible for making the rules need to review their accountability when it comes to taking care of athletes’ physical health, as well as their mental health.

Some coaches deliberately pit athletes one against another to enhance their competitiveness. Sometimes there is the “chosen one” or the favourite. The coach or trainer builds the relationship and trust and makes an emotional connection with a child or young person so that they can be convinced to get with the program, including dangerous advice on eating or training that too often demands more than the body can safely withstand.

Once again, I am calling for a national public inquiry into abuse, harassment and sexual assault to expose the depth and the scale of failures in Canadian sport and find effective recommendations that can be implemented.

It’s not nearly enough for a sport organization to send out a survey. We need an ironclad commitment to maintain safe spaces, enforcement of safe sport policies, and to apologize for failing our athletes. Organizations need to be held to account, including through the removal of funding.

If we believe in the power of sport, we first must be honest about where we are, and that the power is too often in the wrong hands.