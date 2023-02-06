Rabbi Julia Appel is the senior director of innovation for Clal, The National Jewish Center for Learning and Leadership.

While walking my kids to school each morning through the Annex neighbourhood of Toronto, I pass countless construction sites. The local chatter focuses on the perceived conflict between creating more density to increase housing supply and bring down costs, versus retaining the old character of the neighbourhood and focusing on the needs of existing residents.

We know we’re getting close to school when we pass the Walmer Road Baptist Church. Built in 1889, it was an important community gathering place, providing communal services and hope for many decades. In the past years, though, the building has fallen into disrepair and the congregation lacks the funds to renovate. Activities have been reduced to Sunday services and a couple of weekly learning groups. Now, signs have gone up announcing that the site will be redeveloped.

My initial response was anger with the pace of luxury condo construction, and sadness that the church had come to this point. As a rabbi, I’m always sad when I see a house of worship shuttered. In Montreal and Toronto, I’ve lived in some of the oldest Jewish neighbourhoods in Canada, whose Jewish populations left them in large numbers in the mid-20th century to move farther up town. That history can be read in the buildings: “Spot the former synagogue” is a game I like to play. You can tell by the arch of the front windows, the menorah carved modestly into the stonework, or in the case of Collège Français in Montreal, the full original engraved Hebrew verses lingering behind the 1970s school façade. These buildings that used to be bustling with Jewish life now serve other purposes, and perhaps it attests to a failure of my own community to keep the lights on and the doors open.

However, the Walmer Road development has surprised and challenged my thinking.

Instead of being a story of a church being levelled for condos, it turns out that it is actually the story of a church saving itself through creative and expansive thinking about its capital holdings. With little money in the coffers, the church elders utilized what they did have: Coveted square footage in a rapidly densifying, desirable neighbourhood. The plan, which has yet to be approved by city council, is to tear down half of the historic church, losing the school building constructed in 1889 and replacing it with a 20-storey luxury condo tower with more than 160 units. At the same time, this choice will enable the church to rebuild its sanctuary, create commercial space and continue serving the neighbourhood residents who make up its congregation.

The National Trust for Canada estimated in 2019 that 9,000 religious spaces in Canada will be closed in the next decade, roughly a third of all faith-owned buildings in the country. There are many reasons for this, including a decline in religious affiliation, increases in property costs, and geographic and generational shifts. At the very end of a congregation’s financial life, their building might no longer be salvageable and it might be sold simply to pay debts.

There is a stage before that, though, when a congregation can do the math to realize their shrinking membership will never fund badly needed future renovations. It may feel like a failure, but that’s precisely when a choice can be made. Do we continue on, hoping for a miracle, sacrificing our potential future in order to maintain the congregation exactly as it has always been? Or do we, yes, grieve the loss of the congregation as we knew it, but then re-envision what its future might be, with courage and creativity?

A growing number of organizations are addressing precisely this choice. These range from Trinity Centres Foundation, the United Church of Canada’s efforts through Kindred Works, and my own organization, which is studying the real estate holdings of Jewish institutions across North America and whether they are serving their highest and best use. Faith properties have been leveraged to become low-income rental spaces for services organizations, multifaith collaborations with upstart congregations, housing for low-income or high-income residents – and in one case, a rehearsal space for a non-profit circus troupe.

What might have happened if those old former synagogues I always pass had been able to pursue different possibilities? Not a failure, but a new chapter? The boards of those congregations didn’t know it at the time, but the Jewish community in the past two decades has returned to the downtown core in droves, myself included. There wasn’t much infrastructure to return to. We can’t change the past, but we can write the next chapters of faith spaces in our neighbourhoods – ones that include many more possibilities for building thriving communities.