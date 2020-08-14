If you had tried to follow the Republican reactions to the selection of Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s running mate this week, you might have wound up with whiplash. The GOP’s lines of attack were all over the map.
For weeks, Republicans had been warning that the Democratic Party had been taken over by a radical-left mob that would abolish the police and private health-care plans if Mr. Biden won the White House. But Mr. Biden’s decision to tap Ms. Harris ran contrary to that narrative, leaving the GOP flat-footed. How could it have been so unprepared?
As much as the Biden campaign tried to create the impression that the party’s presumptive nominee was vetting several women to serve as his vice-presidential candidate, there is not much evidence that he seriously considered anyone other than Ms. Harris, Susan Rice or Elizabeth Warren. Of the three, Ms. Warren, a white Massachusetts Senator and favourite of progressives, would have been the riskiest choice. As for Ms. Rice, a former national security adviser, she had never run for office.
Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel tried to cast the choice of Ms. Harris on Tuesday as proof that “the left-wing mob is controlling Biden’s candidacy.” Yet, a few hours later, the RNC’s own blog was highlighting tweets from progressive activists who felt Mr. Biden had given them the middle finger.
Over at Fox News, host Tucker Carlson opened his show with a blistering monologue that attacked Ms. Harris for being, not a radical-left ideologue, but a craven politician who believes in nothing but her own advancement. “Harris may be the single most transactional human being in America,” Mr. Carlson said. “There are time-share salesmen you would trust more than Kamala Harris.”
U.S. President Donald Trump and his campaign team tried to spin the twin narratives that Ms. Harris is both a member of the radical left and a “phony.” A Trump supporter could have been forgiven for not knowing what to make of the California senator. Within only hours of being named as Mr. Biden’s running mate, she already had the GOP in knots.
Ms. Harris is, fundamentally, a moderate, which is why her own presidential bid foundered. Mr. Biden had locked up support from the centrist Democratic establishment before Ms. Harris had even announced her candidacy. And the progressive opposition coalesced around Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Ms. Warren.
As a former prosecutor and California attorney-general, Ms. Harris has a well-documented history of siding with law enforcement, which puts her at odds with Democrats who have embraced the Black Lives Matter movement and its demands to defund the police. This could prove a challenge in mobilizing minority voters to get behind a Biden-Harris ticket to prevent a repeat of the Hillary Clinton fiasco in 2016.
The bottom line is that Ms. Harris is not a flame-thrower – unlike Ms. Warren, whose positions on breaking up the banks and technology giants are as radical as they are unrealistic. But nor is she a lackey who toes whatever line her big-money donors tell her to. She has shown consistently throughout her career that she will not be cowed.
“She thinks what’s good for business should be and can be good for the country,” Charles Phillips, co-chair of the Black Economic Alliance told The Wall Street Journal. “She wants to figure out a way for the system to work for everyone and expand the pie.”
That is a trait she shares with former president Barack Obama, and it is not the only one. Both are the biracial eldest offspring of divorced, high-achieving parents. Both possess the same even-keeled temperament. Both took a septuagenarian-dominated Senate by storm, winding up on a presidential ticket within four years of arriving in Washington.
But 2020 is not 2008. The United States is an even more polarized country now than it was then. The global financial crisis was a minor market correction compared to the economic despair and dislocation that the coronavirus pandemic will leave behind. The world is far more dangerous and the United States is far less powerful.
Yet, Mr. Biden’s choice of Ms. Harris is a reassuring sign. It shows that, despite the overwhelming hate and resentment that characterizes U.S. political discourse these days, Mr. Biden believes that most Americans really do still want to get along with each other.
Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.