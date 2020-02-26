Joe Biden was on a roll during Tuesday night’s Democratic debate in South Carolina – until one of those slips of the tongue for which the former vice-president is infamous ruined it all.
Confronting Bernie Sanders over the Vermont senator’s support for a 2005 bill that provided immunity to gun makers from civil lawsuits involving crimes committed with their weapons, Mr. Biden said: “That has caused carnage on our streets – 150 million people have been killed since 2007 when Bernie voted to exempt the gun manufacturers from liability.”
The real figure, although still frighteningly large, is about 0.1 per cent of that. That Mr. Biden failed to catch his own error, rambling on as if he hadn’t noticed it, only served to improve Mr. Sanders’s odds of wrapping up the Democratic nomination by this time next week.
Saturday’s primary in South Carolina, where black voters account for most of the Democratic electorate, is Mr. Biden’s last chance to turn his campaign around. For that, he needed a standout performance in Tuesday’s debate to recover the ground he has lost in a state he not long ago expected to sweep. An endorsement on Wednesday from respected congressman Jim Clyburn will do more for Mr. Biden’s chances than his somewhat unhinged debate performance.
Highlighting Mr. Sanders’s soft-on-guns record was a Hail Mary pass, as was Mr. Biden’s promise to appoint a black woman to the Supreme Court if he becomes president. Mr. Biden blew it, however, in attempting to tie Mr. Sanders’s opposition to the 1993 Brady bill, which implemented a five-day background check for gun purchases, to the 2015 slaughter of nine black worshippers at a South Carolina church. In recent years, Mr. Sanders has supported bills proposing tougher background checks. It’s just that none of them has become law.
As the front-runner, Mr. Sanders spent Tuesday’s debate playing defence, accused of everything from coddling Communist dictators to putting the United States on the road to serfdom with US$50-trillion in spending promises. He did a poor job trying to diminish the sting of those attacks, in part because he seems to wear his admiration for the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro and his disruptive plan to abolish private health insurance as badges of honour.
In a 60 Minutes interview on Sunday, Mr. Sanders appeared to defend the Cuban dictatorship, by insisting that “it’s unfair to simply say that everything is bad.” He cited the “massive literacy program” that Mr. Castro implemented after seizing power in a 1959 coup. But literacy has its limits when the state decides what books you can read and censors the media and internet.
Mr. Sanders’s stubborn refusal to repudiate even the most radical positions he held as a self-avowed socialist mayor of Burlington, Vt,. in the 1980s would make him a sitting duck for Republican President Donald Trump in a fall election campaign. Democrats recaptured the House of Representatives in 2018 by targeting swing voters in the suburbs; those same voters are not likely to mark a ballot for a candidate who would “take away” their health insurance.
What’s more, Mr. Sanders’s calls for a social democratic “revolution” – he praises tiny Denmark (population 5.8 million) as a model for the United States to emulate – have failed to drive primary turnout among previously inactive voters, as the Vermont senator predicted they would. So his claims of being able to mobilize new voters in November remain dubious.
Mr. Sanders has moved to the front of the Democratic pack mostly because support has collapsed for his main rival on the left, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, while moderate Democrats are still dividing their votes among a quartet of candidates.
The hopes of any one of those candidates – Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Michael Bloomberg and Mr. Biden – may depend on one of the others dropping out before next Tuesday, when primaries will be held in 14 states, including delegate-rich California and Texas.
The moderates spent Tuesday’s debate warning that nominating Mr. Sanders would be disastrous not only for their party’s chances of retaking the White House, but also for down-ticket Democrats. As Mr. Buttigieg quipped: “We’re not going to win these critical, critical House and Senate races if [candidates] in those races have to explain why the nominee for the Democratic Party is telling people to look at the bright side of the Castro regime.”
It was the closest any candidate got to a mic-drop moment in what might turn out to have been the final debate for a few among them.
