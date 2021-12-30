Square Dancing in various Halls in Toronto in 1962.Erik Schack [Erik Christensen]/The Globe and Mail

Cali Platek is a Toronto-based writer and publishing professional.

It was a Saturday night, and I was going dancing. I’d made these plans months in advance, purchasing tickets for Blowup’s 27th Annual Winter Ball, Toronto’s long-running Britpop dance party, with giddy anticipation. My outfit was picked out. The babysitter was booked. After almost two years of social distancing, I was fully vaccinated and ready to bust a move in a dark room full of friends and sweaty strangers. I was looking forward to it more than Christmas.

And then, on the evening of Dec. 17, I opened my e-mail to news that was both shocking and unsurprising. The event, which had been scheduled for Dec. 18, was cancelled (well, postponed until February) because of Ontario’s new COVID-19 restrictions – restrictions introduced (again) to help slow the spread of the Omicron variant, including social gathering and capacity limits, curfews for bars and restaurants, and a ban on activities that usually require close contact, such as dancing and karaoke. No offence to Robyn, but dancing on my own wasn’t what I wanted to do.

To be honest: I knew it was coming, but it was still a devastating blow. I just wanted to dance – was that too much to ask for?

This is the second time during the pandemic that Ontario has banned dancing, with a brief reprieve in July, 2021, as we entered Step 3 of our reopening plan. In Quebec, strict no-dancing rules were finally eased at the beginning of November (masked dancing was allowed), only to be reinstated Dec. 20. A ban on dancing is also currently in effect in Prince Edward Island and the Yukon; in British Columbia, it’s been prohibited throughout the entire pandemic.

The ban, although reminiscent of the movie Footloose, does make sense. Taking measures to slow the spread of an airborne virus is a lot different than trying to morally save a town’s youth from the debauchery so obviously connected to a night of carousing.

When people are dancing, they breathe more heavily, and lean in to talk over loud music. Physical distancing in nightclubs and bars is hard, if not impossible. Add alcohol and lowered inhibitions to the mix and you’ve got a recipe for trouble of the most contagious kind.

I am sensible and community-minded enough to abide by social distancing rules, but that doesn’t mean I am happy about it. Despite the rising case numbers, I was still planning on attending my Winter Ball, even though I knew it wasn’t the most responsible choice. I felt reminded of those early days in March, 2020, when we knew the news was becoming progressively worse but we weren’t exactly sure what to do about it. Should we cancel plans? Do we put away our cloth fashion masks and bring back the N95s? While I am angry about another lockdown, I find comfort in knowing that our top doctors are trying their best to keep us safe. That being said, I still want to dance.

For me, dancing is more than just a fun night out or a recreational activity – it connects me to Toronto and the people who live here, and it allows me to feel a sense of freedom that isn’t present in the rest of my life.

Dancing in Toronto has been a part of my existence since I was using a fake ID to sneak into The Phoenix Concert Theatre (eighties night!) and Whiskey Saigon in the late nineties. The 2000s found me at System Soundbar, Club 56, and more nights than I can count dancing to Motown at Clinton’s or The Boat in Kensington Market.

I always knew that I loved to go out and dance, but now I realize that it’s something that’s vital for my sanity. Dancing gives me a much-needed escape from reality.

When we dance and let go of our ego, when we’re not concerned about how we appear to others, when we’re lost in the music and movement takes over our body, we are truly living in the moment. It’s an incredible feeling! Imagine having freedom from the weight of everything that’s been piling on top of us for the past two years: job stress; school closings; health scares; mental-health issues; life’s general responsibilities. The list is endless, and there’s no end in sight.

Dr. Peter Lovatt, also known as Dr. Dance, is a dance psychologist whose work shows how humans are transformed by movement. In his TEDx Talk, Dr. Lovatt describes an experiment involving patients suffering from Parkinson’s disease. In this study, when the test subjects engaged in a series of recreational dance classes, they experienced positive changes including improvements in physical ability (such as increased balance), less physical discomfort, and changes in mood, specifically less anxiety and more vigour. “There are three elements in dancing which are vital to improving health, and these three elements can sometimes distinguish dance from other forms of exercise. One, it’s social; two, it’s very physical; and three, it’s cognitive, a kind of learning-problem solving thing. There’s quite a lot of research which shows that when you engage in those things, you have changes to your brain,” Dr. Lovatt says.

The ban on dancing has also caused a loss of community. There’s something special about people from different backgrounds, often with little in common, coming together for a shared fun experience. Early on in the pandemic, I participated in a Zoom dance party from the lonely comfort of my living room. It was fine, but I missed the group atmosphere of a dance club. I felt disconnected.

Dr. Julia F. Christensen is a postdoctoral research fellow at the Warburg Institute in London, and former professional dancer who has studied the relationship between dance and what happens in your brain while you do it. In an article in Frontiers in Psychology, Dr. Christensen and her colleagues argue that dancing in groups is an important part of our mental and biological health and well-being because it activates the body’s relaxation response. “Recreational dance affords a high quantity of high-quality opportunities for direct interactions with likeminded people,” write the authors.

We’ve lost a lot during the pandemic. Normal family gatherings, normal weddings and funerals, normal nights out, even a normal relationship with toilet paper – but what’s normal anyway? These past years have taught us that nothing is constant but change. I’m optimistic that dancing will return at some point, and when it does, I’ll be ready and I hope you’ll join me on the dance floor. Until then, I’ll settle for watching Kevin Bacon shake up that small town one more time.