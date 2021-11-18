Samuel Getachew is a Canadian-Ethiopian journalist based in Addis Ababa.

Tensions are high in Addis Ababa, the capital of Africa’s second populous nation, Ethiopia. Police presence is heavy on the bustling city streets as authorities detain citizens suspected of supporting the Tigray People’s Liberation Front. A knock on the door asking for ID is fast becoming the norm and many are fleeing the capital, anticipating the worst.

The year-old conflict between the government of Ethiopia and forces in its northern Tigray region is causing turmoil around the country, and there seems to be no end in sight. Millions of people have been displaced in the regions of Tigray, Amhara and Afar. Bridges and other key pieces of infrastructure have been destroyed. Thousands have headed to neighbouring Sudan looking for safety, and famine has returned to the nation that was once defined by it.

Last week, Amnesty International released a long-awaited report accusing fighters of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front of rape and of looting public medical centres. A recent Human Rights Watch report accused the Ethiopian government of blocking humanitarian assistance and services. A joint United Nations Human Rights Office and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission investigation found “alleged violations of human rights, humanitarian and refugee law committed by all parties to the conflict in Tigray.”

In Tigray alone, the United Nations estimates close to one million people are facing faminelike conditions and 91 per cent of the population is in need of emergency aid. The situation is similar in Amhara and Afar. In each of these regions, it has become a challenge for journalists to report freely, and aid organizations have faced difficulties reaching the vulnerable as the fighting intensifies and communications remain suspended.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, has vowed to “bury this enemy.” He has shown little interest in negotiating with the TPLF despite being under intense pressure from Western nations. Meanwhile the TPLF, which ruled Ethiopia with an iron fist for 27 years as part of a coalition government, has vowed to march to Addis Ababa and fight the current government head-on. It is also demanding a change in government and to be part of a transitional government.

There were rumours of the TPLF being on the verge of the capital, which turned out to be false, but the municipal government has asked residents to register their arms and defend their city should it come to that. There continues to be fear that the TPLF might be able to cut off supplies, perhaps occupying a highway linking various towns to the port of Djibouti.

While in power, the TPLF, which was pushed out of office by a popular movement led by Mr. Abiy, was accused of human-rights violations, muting the voices of the opposition, and introducing the ethnic federalism that some say has exacerbated tensions in this nation of more than 110 million people.

Mr. Abiy, who won a controversial election that was boycotted by opposition parties earlier this year, declared the TPLF a terrorist entity by a parliament order. The government also accused the TPLF of holding an illegal provincial election last year and attacking its national army base in Mekelle. The TPLF, meanwhile, has accused the government of subjecting the people of Tigray to famine and ethnic cleansing.

Joe Biden’s administration in Washington has put much pressure on both actors to bring a negotiated ceasefire, even making moves to cancel a duty-free trade agreement from the era of George W. Bush that helped Ethiopia create thousands of jobs and kick-started its textile sector. The Ethiopian government has responded by accusing the U.S. government of interfering in internal matters and unfairly treating the TPLF as an equal entity rather than a terrorist organization.

The African Union, which has a poor track record of dealing with continental challenges, has appointed one-time Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo, to negotiate a ceasefire. Once accused by the TPLF of being aligned with the Ethiopian government, Mr. Obasanjo has spoken with TPLF leaders in Mekelle and Mr. Abiy in Addis Ababa.

Nearby nations, including Kenya and Uganda, have pushed for an end to the conflict, fearing its effects could spill across borders. President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya recently visited Addis Ababa and met with Mr. Abiy to discuss the conflict ahead of a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Nairobi.

Mr. Obasanjo has warned there is a short window of opportunity to reverse the crisis in Northern Ethiopia. While there is little interest for a negotiated ceasefire from either side, there is a recognition that military hostilities are not working. Dialogue, whether the parties want it or not, seems to be the only viable option forward.

