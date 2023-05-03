Rachel Pulfer is the executive director of Journalists for Human Rights.

This World Press Freedom Day, journalists face multiple attacks around the world. More journalists are in jail, and more killed in the line of work, than ever before, as per the annual Press Freedom Index from Reporters without Borders.

Media organizations wage a war on multiple fronts. They’re fighting to stay alive financially. They are struggling to retain the attention and the trust of those who consume their products. And they are fielding ongoing attacks on their credibility. (A well-thumbed page in the authoritarian leader’s playbook is to discredit and then replace independent journalism with alternative facts that support your leadership narrative.) Journalists work to assert fact-driven reporting in an online environment awash in information pollution, disinformation and propaganda. And women journalists, and in particular women of colour, endure relentless personal attacks.

It’s a grim outlook indeed for those who care about the ability of electorates to make democratic decisions based on facts.

These problems pale in comparison to the future we now face. The onset of ChatGPT and artificial intelligence-generated deep fakes means a world in which electorates now make democratic decisions in an online media environment informed by fictitious images so compelling that family members of politicians can no longer tell the real from the fake.

While promising (and delivering) considerable efficiencies for everyone from university students writing papers to NGOs writing grants, these technologies exponentially escalate our ability to generate convincing deep fakes – with frightening implications.

The Republican Party in the United States is already exploiting this capacity for political ends. The day after U.S. President Joe Biden announced his run for re-election, the GOP used an AI-powered image generator to produce an ad. It implied a dystopian nightmare unfolding upon Mr. Biden’s hypothetical re-election, with China attacking Taiwan, financial collapse, uncontrolled waves of immigration and skyrocketing crime. Critics panned the ad as stupid and uninspiring. But the ad showed how AI can expedite the production of incendiary imagery that is hard to distinguish as fake by emotionally charged audiences.

In a world of unregulated AI, electorates’ ability to make democratic decisions based on truth and facts has never been more compromised.

These technological developments come at a particularly challenging moment for democracy worldwide. There are 24 full democracies left in the world, as per the 2022 Democracy Index. Nobel laureate Maria Ressa estimates we have maybe two years to turn back the tide toward what she calls authoritarian technocracy (a form of government in which would-be dictators lead by manipulating public opinion online toward autocracy). The need for journalists to fight back with truth and facts has never been more urgent.

Canada brings many strengths to this fight: a trusted global brand, for one, which gives Canadians a unique capacity to convene and work with the broad mix of stakeholders required to combat this issue. Concretely, Canada can step up to lead on media protection through an action-oriented media freedoms arm of the federal government’s much-anticipated centre for democracy and human rights, sometimes referred to as the Democracy Institute.

Mention of this centre has been in the Foreign Minister’s mandate letter since the 2021 election. The institute is intended to be perennially funded, long-term in approach, non-partisan, and, best of all for any journalists working in service of its mandate, arm’s-length from the federal government.

A Canada-led democracy-building media development and media-freedoms division would work globally to build media sector strength and network journalists together to amplify facts and actively fight disinformation in fragile democracies. It would be outcome-oriented and outward-looking in approach. In tune with sector best practices such as ensuring that international development projects are locally driven, this new arm would work with local leadership from media sectors in fragile democracies from across the global majority. It would enable Canada to project democratic values globally through local media development, delivering maximum soft power for brand Canada, for a minimum of cost.

There is real urgency to getting this initiative going: AI and ChatGPT have significantly escalated the stakes in the ongoing global fight for democracies informed by facts. Electorates are now making democratic decisions based on artificial intelligence so convincing, almost no one can tell the difference between what’s real and what’s fake. Absent regulation, this confluence of deep fake imagery and disinformation directly threatens our democratic way of life.

So let’s fight back – the Canadian way – with truth and facts.