The present crisis will prove to have had many clarifying effects when it is over. Foremost among them, perhaps, will be the confirmation, long suspected but now irrefutable, of Parliament’s disposability.

It has been dwindling in relevance for many years, of course; its prerogatives diminished, its debates ignored, its every act or speech scripted in advance by people who never set foot in it. As their powers have receded, MPs have shifted their attention elsewhere, running errands for their constituents and fundraising for their next election.

Attendance has declined accordingly. Parliamentary sessions have grown shorter and shorter over the years, the recesses longer and longer. From 150 days or more, typical as late as the 1980s, MPs had more recently taken to sitting just 120 days a year.

Then the pandemic struck and Parliament has been all but completely dark since; Monday’s sitting was only the third since March 13. And no one seems to miss it. Oh sure, there was a minor stir a few weeks back over the government’s abortive attempt, tucked into a bill that was ostensibly about saving the economy, to give itself the power to rule by decree – to spend, borrow and tax without limit and without Parliament’s authority for the next two years.

So yes, a vote of Parliament is still obligatory in such matters. But interrogate ministers on their handling of the pandemic? Debate what steps the government should take next? And to do so en masse, in the same chamber, even if, as the times demand, in reduced numbers? Yawn.

When the Conservatives, in the run-up to this week’s scheduled return of the House of Commons, insisted that a skeleton House should sit four times a week, rather than once, as the government suggested, they were met with incomprehension, bordering on hostility, not least from the parliamentary press gallery. To stand on Parliamentary prerogative at a time like this? “Tone-deaf,” one pundit said. “Political theatrics,” another said.

The prevailing mood is not to criticize the government for being unwilling to meet Parliament, but the Official Opposition, and its leader Andrew Scheer, for demanding that it must. “Scheer defends push for more in-person House of Commons sittings,” one headline read. Supposedly the reason for this is the threat to public health – as if 30-odd MPs could not sit safely in a chamber designed for 10 times that number.

But the more fundamental reason, I suggest, is an underlying lack of belief in Parliament’s necessity – I mean as a Parliament, a single deliberative body, not as a disaggregated cohort of elected representatives. The question, usually left unspoken, is worth answering: Why should Parliament have to actually meet, in person – at any time, never mind now?

Presumably, no one believes the government should be immune from scrutiny or that its critics should be prevented from speaking. But why, in this age of technological wonders, must they be assembled in the same room? Why couldn’t opposition leaders simply hold their own daily news conferences, as the Prime Minister does his? If they have a suggestion for how ministers might better manage their portfolios, why couldn’t they just send them an e-mail? Or take out an ad?

Or if they must actually gather, why not do so virtually, through teleconference, as in fact MPs will attempt to do twice a week? What’s the big deal about being physically present, facing each other across the aisle in the same chamber? Isn’t this all just about, as a pundit complained, theatre?

Yes, it is. That is precisely what Parliament is and always has been: a theatre, in which the debates of the day are played out for the public’s entertainment and instruction. It is why every democracy, parliamentary or not, has some version of the same – an ornate chamber where the people’s elected representatives meet and debate, sometimes decorously, often not.

It is not only necessary that these debates be open to the public. It is necessary also that they be dramatic – to focus people’s attention, draw them in, implicate them in the outcome. And that, as any theatregoer knows, requires the actors to be physically present: to emphasize that power is in the balance, not just abstract questions of principle, and that these are flesh-and-blood human beings contending with one another, with all their strengths and all their failings.

Churchill, the greatest parliamentarian of them all, knew this. “The vitality and authority of the House of Commons,” he said, “depend to no small extent upon its episodes and great moments, even upon its scenes and rows." He made the remark as Parliament debated its rebuilding after it was destroyed in the Blitz. Indeed, for part of the war, British MPs were forced to meet elsewhere. But they sat throughout.

