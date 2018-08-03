Zimbabwe election: Opposition claims voting was rigged – but they lost on their own

Innocent Madawo is a former Zimbabwean journalist based in Edmonton

As expected, Zimbabwe’s perennially ruling ZANU-PF party won Monday’s joint legislative and presidential election more resoundingly than in previous polls. And, as expected, the opposition is rejecting President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s 51-per-cent victory and his party’s two-thirds majority in parliament.

The main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC Alliance), led by Nelson Chamisa, is accusing ZANU-PF of rigging the election – sigh – a scratchy old song that is now tuneless.

Does ZANU-PF rig elections? Oh, certainly they did in past elections. Which party wouldn’t utilize the vast state machinery at its disposal to stay in power? I have no doubt some form of rigging went on in this week’s election, but Mr. Mnangagwa and his party didn’t even need to. The opposition gave them victory way before the first vote was cast.

It is inexcusable that the election process was marred by the violent opposition protest on Wednesday that resulted in the military killing six people. That needn’t have happened because the electoral field this time was as level as it has never been in the country. For the first time the opposition could campaign freely all over the country, thanks to the coup that removed long-time dictator Robert Mugabe from power last November.

Instead of uniting forces and using the open public space to its advantage, the opposition fragmented. The main MDC, which had become weaker since its split in 2005, weakened itself even more when Mr. Chamisa wrested power from heir apparent Thokozani Khupe after founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai died in February. Ms. Khupe and other senior party members left to form a splinter group that campaigned against the main party.

The two MDC formations were part of two dozen groups that fielded candidates against ZANU-PF, led by a record 22 presidential aspirants. Only Mr. Chamisa had a realistic chance to unseat Mr. Mnangagwa. The other 21 could have deferred to him if their intentions to remove ZANU-PF from power were genuine. Well, they chose personal glory, which they knew was impossible to attain.

On the other hand, although a small group of disgruntled members formed a splinter party from ZANU-PF after the coup, the ruling party largely remained intact and rallied around Mr. Mnangagwa’s leadership to an overwhelming win.

Be that as it may, Mr. Chamisa and his party could still have pulled off at least a runoff in September were it not for another blunder: poor messaging. In modern politics, you don’t promise people utopia and expect to get away with it.

Among many outlandish and amateurish claims, Mr. Chamisa promised to build a bullet train in Zimbabwe, if elected. Initially, people laughed it off as a joke until he repeated it with the seriousness of someone convinced of his own unrealistic sense of self-worth as a leader.

He also claimed, falsely, that on a trip to Washington he had met U.S. President Donald Trump who promised him US$15-billion in investment aid. In yet another embarrassing untruth he claimed to have been tapped by Rwandan President Paul Kagame to help improve that country’s internet delivery system. Mr. Kagame called him out on the lie.

But the upstart MDC leader’s political immaturity became apparent on the eve of the election when he enthusiastically accepted an endorsement from Mr. Mugabe, of all people. Mr. Mugabe, always seeking to hog the media spotlight, called his first news conference since being deposed by the army. He denounced Mr. Mnangagwa as his tormentor and declared he would vote for the young MDC leader, who immediately – and unbelievably – accepted the approval from a man who had once ordered killings and torture of opposition leaders.

These missteps and the disunity among the opposition in general are just the latest in a series of comedic gaffes that always turn people against them, grudgingly preferring the flawed stability they can count on from the ruling party.

Predictably, the MDC will use a combination of costly court challenges, campaigns for more sanctions and even some violence in the hope of forcing its way into power. Yet all it needs is a self-critical introspection.

The party’s motto is “Change Your Ways.” Maybe it’s time to direct the message in-house. ZANU-PF is a juggernaut that only a force of equal strength can overcome.