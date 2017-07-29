Lance Freeman is a professor in the Urban Planning program at Columbia University and the author of the forthcoming book A Haven and a Hell: The Evolving Role of the Ghetto in Black America.

“Racist.”

“White supremacist.”

“An abomination.”

Reactions to the latest antics of the Donald Trump administration? No, these adjectives were used in reviews of a new eatery in the Crown Heights, Brooklyn, N.Y. neighbourhood. Bad food or slow service typically don’t spark such outrage. But a new eatery opened by a Canadian expat from Toronto, which many see as a potent symbol of the worst of gentrification, does.

The bar in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, called Summerhill (named after a Toronto neighbourhood), is in many ways your typical hipster outpost in rapidly gentrifying Brooklyn. It features designer drinks with fresh watermelon juice and ginger syrup, sandwiches with garlic aioli and a “boardwalk” vibe. For a neighbourhood that experienced redlining in the 20th century, where banks refused to lend money to people and in the last decade where a disproportionate share of predatory lending occurred, in part, because of the racial composition of the community, Summerhill might seem a welcome investment.

As a bar with $14 (U.S.) sandwiches in a neighbourhood with a poverty rate of 26 per cent, however, eyebrows were bound to be raised. That the store owner was white, in a neighbourhood that is almost two-thirds black according to the latest American Community Survey, only served to cement the image of Summerhill as another encroachment of gentrification.

But what really pushed the reviewers over the edge, sparked protests and picketing outside the shop, as well as talk of a possible boycott, was the owner’s decision to leave three holes in the bar’s wall, rumoured to be from gunshots, and to sell wine in 40 ounce glasses wrapped in paper bags. To many, the owner seemed to be glorifying the worst of the neighbourhood’s more violent past. Perhaps the owner saw the putative “bullet holes” as a way to maintain the “authenticity” of the neighbourhood.

For residents, however, the “bullet holes” (which some reports say are most likely from construction and not from gunshots) and 40 ounce glasses were a bizarre attempt at cultural appropriation. Leaving the “bullet holes” was reducing the neighbourhood’s rich culture and history to shootings over drug deals gone bad. For people who lived through the more trying times in the 1990s when the police precinct experienced over 100 murders a year, bullet holes are a traumatic reminder. Some residents lost loved ones or experienced the violence first hand. The 40 ounce glasses, aimed to mimic the drinking of malt liquor in brown bags, is a reminder of the scourge of cheap alcohol targeted to inner-city communities. While no one wants to forget the past, they don’t want to be reminded of its most harrowing aspects while relaxing with a beverage either. The bullet holes along with the pricey food and drinks were a clear sign that the new place was not meant for them.

The opening of a pricey bar in this location thus brought to life residents’ greatest fears about gentrification. Their neighbourhood was being taken away from them and they were about to be pushed out. How else could someone be so thoughtless and invest so much effort in a project that was offensive to many of the people living there, unless the people were a mere afterthought of little consequence? Unless the neighbours were to be pushed out figuratively, their concerns and memories erased, and perhaps one day literally, as rising housing prices result in fewer low and moderate income blacks living there? The new bar became a reminder that their neighbourhood, once forlorn but still in some sense theirs, a place where, despite the challenges, they felt at home – a haven, was at risk of being taken away.

Instead of an oasis offering refreshing drinks in the summer heat, Summerhill morphed into a symbol of gentrification. Thus, the feelings of anger and resentment over the store owner’s choice of décor.

But it does not have to be that way. Small stores like Summerhill build goodwill with their neighbours all the time. They sponsor youth sports teams or allow their spaces to be used for community forums. They advocate for policies beneficial to the neighbourhood and hire locals. And of course, they provide goods and/or services the community wants. The owner of Summerhill could and should do the same. This would be a less antagonistic and more profitable approach.

