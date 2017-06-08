For most of his four years as president of hockey operations for the NHL’s Calgary Flames, Brian Burke has largely remained in the shadows of the organization, leaving comment on the team’s successes or failures to others. This has been a true Canadian tragedy – for the media.

Throughout his career, which included a tumultuous, five-year stint as president and general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Mr. Burke emerged as one of the most colourful figures in the game, quoted more often than Shakespeare.

His often loud, belligerent style hasn’t been everyone’s cup of tea. His run-ins with the press during his time with the Leafs were legendary. He was stunned by his dismissal from the team, which was incited in part because of his controversial public persona. Consequently, Mr. Burke decided to assume a less high-profile role in Calgary – much to the chagrin of reporters there.

This week that changed.

In a meeting with Flames season-ticket holders, Mr. Burke raised the spectre of the team leaving town unless a new arena gets built. In a particularly testy exchange with one audience member, he said new arenas have been good investments for other cities. “I think most intelligent people get this,” he said.

It was classic Burke: a withering display of his legendary impatience wrapped in a delicious sound bite.

It was always going to be just a matter of time before Mr. Burke entered the Calgary arena fray. It is the hottest topic in the city at the moment, one that could have an impact on civic elections in the fall. The city’s popular mayor, Naheed Nenshi, has taken a cautious, I’m-not-going-to-be-rushed-into-this approach to the whole debate. He’s the kind of person who drives the likes of Brian Burke crazy.

The Flames introduced a concept for a new arena project a couple of years ago called CalgaryNEXT. It was big and ambitious and included a new football stadium as part of the plan. At more than $1-billion, the city declared it too expensive. There is now a Plan B being considered: a new arena alone on city land just north of the Saddledome.

Here are some existing truths.

By today’s NHL standards, the Saddledome is a dump. Built for the 1988 Olympics, it is the second-oldest arena in the league, next to New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden, which was recently renovated and is better than ever. There is absolutely nothing about the Saddledome that is venerable or worth saving.

Edmonton opened its new arena last fall. It is stunning – the jewel around which the city’s downtown core is being revitalized. An entire entertainment district is beginning to flourish around the house that Connor McDavid built – with the help of more than $300-million in taxpayer dollars.

Now music acts that once shunned Edmonton in favour of Calgary are doing the opposite. In other words, Calgary is getting its face rubbed in it and likely won’t stand for it for long.

The final tab for the Edmonton arena, including public amenities and a light-rail transit hub, came in at just over $600-million, the largest chunk of that funded by a community revitalization levy (downtown property taxes) and ticket surcharge. The team will pay about $166-million in rent to the city over the life of the deal.

Today there are few grumbling about the funding tools used to underwrite the city’s sparkling new hockey barn. It has given Edmonton a civic pride it was sorely lacking. Always considered a bit of a poor sister to the wealthier, sexier Calgary, the Alberta capital has a new mojo, not to mention the best player in hockey.

Calgary has no choice but to fight back.

The city’s hockey team isn’t going anywhere – and Mr. Burke knows this. Calgary is one of the most passionate hockey markets in the entire NHL. There would be a full-fledged citizens’ revolt involving torches and pitchforks if the city fathers (and mothers) sat on their hands and allowed the team to go elsewhere.

That said, it would be a shame if they resolved this matter just as Mr. Burke seems to be emerging from his self-imposed exile from the public spotlight. The man was once a veritable quote factory, with a line for every occasion.

“Sorry is not something you get to say,” he once said. “Sorry is what you become.”

I wouldn’t be surprised if he pulls that one out on Mayor Nenshi one day soon.

