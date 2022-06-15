The problem with Toronto’s ActiveTO program is its popularity. And the problem with the most prominent part of ActiveTO – the reason Toronto City Council is under pressure to kill it – is that it’s been the most popular and successful part of the program.

In the summer of 2020, Toronto on some weekends banished cars from short stretches of a few streets.

The biggest and longest of these routes involved the eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard West. Six kilometres of pavement, running from the massed condo towers of Humber Bay Shores to the massed condo towers of Liberty Village, Fort York and Harbourfront, were turned over to bikes and walkers. The result? The city found that “more people use Lake Shore Boulevard West to bike, go for a walk or run when the ActiveTO closures are in place when compared to motor vehicle volumes when closures are not in place.”

On May 16, 2021, for example, the city counted 34,000 cyclists and 5,000 pedestrians in the car-free eastbound lanes. In the business-as-usual westbound lanes, 8,500 cars drove by. (Toronto has not put more recent data online.)

Clearly something has to be done about this; if it keeps going and growing, people might start getting ideas. It might become contagious. It might become – oh dread – permanent.

Turning half the lanes on Lake Shore West over to bikes, rollerblades and walkers was a regular occurrence on weekends in the summer of 2020. But by the summer of 2021, the program was scaled back – fewer days, shorter hours, a shorter route. As of 2022, it’s an endangered species. Toronto City Council is facing demands to terminate with extreme prejudice, and you can see why. If it continues, more people will hear about it, more people will use it and then, well, imagine how bad things could get.

The stretch of Lake Shore West in question is basically a highway, six to eight lanes wide, next to a narrow strip of waterfront green space. A few metres north is the six-lane Gardiner Expressway; a few metres further north is the Queensway – four more lanes of quasi-highway. That’s 16 to 18 lanes of cars.

And taking away three or four lanes, one or two days a week, undermines the idea that streets are for cars and everyone else is an interloper. Here’s what happens: A drive from Etobicoke to downtown on the Gardiner that took 14 minutes in 2019 took up to 29 minutes on some ActiveTO weekends in 2021.

That’s 15 extra minutes for a few thousand drivers, a couple of dozen days a year; in return, hundreds of thousands of people in the crowded neighbourhoods Lake Shore West passes through got a temporary urban park. Fair trade, or dangerous precedent?

The CEO of the Blue Jays, Marc Shapiro, last week joined the “dangerous precedent” camp. He sent the city a letter, saying that the program “drastically impacts fans’ ability to access the ballpark on summer weekends,” because for many patrons, “taking public transit is not an option,” and that “out-of-town fans are often not aware of ActiveTO and do not know to allocate extra travel time.”

With all due respect to Mr. Shapiro, he’s assuming his customers don’t know how to use the internet, Waze or a map.

Toronto has North America’s second-most travelled public transit system; there are two subway stations just blocks from Rogers Centre. The Lakeshore West GO Train line, which runs parallel to Lake Shore, starts in Hamilton and Niagara and ends next door to Rogers Centre. There’s also the airport UP Express train; when baseball season started, the operator of both reminded customers of increased service frequency.

Or you can drive, at a cost of parking, plus – if and when the Lake Shore West ActiveTO is active – an extra 15 minutes on the road. Though if you’re driving to the ball game from the northwest, north, northeast or east, this is all moot. Lake Shore West is on the other side of town.

Fun fact: The Blue Jays average home attendance this year is 29,494, up 36 per cent since 2019, the year before ActiveTO. That’s fewer than the 39,000 people who walked and biked on Lake Shore West on the busiest day of May, 2021.

Yes, Toronto must put a stop to this. It might catch on.

