As the worst of the coronavirus pandemic receded, Canada’s other epidemic – opioids overdoses – remained unrelenting.

In September, the Public Health Agency of Canada detailed the grim tally of drug deaths. In the two years from April, 2020, through March, 2022, while the pandemic was top of mind, opioid toxicity killed 15,134 Canadians. That’s almost twice as many who died during the previous two years.

The main reason the situation went from bad to worse is well understood: During the pandemic, toxic street drugs became even more toxic, mostly because of fentanyl. At the same time, the pandemic exacerbated the challenge of getting health services to isolated people.

This spike in overdoses pushed the number of drug casualties since 2016 to 30,843. As a point of reference, COVID-19 has so far killed 45,486 people in Canada. Most opioid deaths have been in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario – with the two westernmost provinces particularly hard hit.

But there is at least some good news to report. Recent provincial data suggest that, while the opioids epidemic isn’t over, it is lessening.

In B.C., deaths in June, July and August were down 11 per cent from the same period last year, while deaths in August were 25 per cent below last December’s peak. In Alberta, deaths in May, June and July were down 17 per cent versus last year, and the toll from the most recent month is down almost half compared to the peak of the crisis in late 2021. However, opioid deaths in both provinces are still well above prepandemic levels.

Experts suggest the recent positive turn can be credited to several factors, from restored access to health care to, possibly, less toxic street drugs as borders have reopened. There are also observations, but no definitive conclusions, on the different approaches taken by the New Democratic Party in B.C. and the United Conservative Party in Alberta.

The UCP government focuses squarely on treatment. Everyone agrees treatment has to be the ultimate goal, though with so many deaths from contaminated drugs, this page and many others have questioned whether treatment can be the only focus. That said, Canada is a country where addiction treatment is inadequate, unfocused, and underfunded – and Alberta’s UCP have tried to change that.

The province recently announced its first “recovery community” will open in November in Red Deer, at a cost of $24-million. The 75-bed facility will provide an array of services for upwards of 300 people each year. Five more centres are in the works. The investment recognizes how much help is needed for someone to walk the difficult road out of drug dependence.

B.C. has also invested a lot in treatment and similar services. One recent move is a “complex care” housing program. The aim, funded by $164-million over three years, is to provide specialized housing that includes intensive help for problems including substance use, mental health and brain injuries.

B.C. is the leader in what is known as harm reduction – an approach Alberta is much less comfortable with. B.C. was the pioneer in medically supervised drug-use consumption sites. Such sites don’t stop people from being addicted; what they do is stop the addicted from ending up dead. Nationally, data show such sites have seen 3.7 million visits, 41,000 overdoses reversed – and zero deaths. More than 200,000 referrals to health and social services were booked.

Further, B.C. is exploring a safer supply of drugs, where people at risk of overdose can get drugs through doctors and nurses. This approach is about avoiding the toxicity of street drugs and unknown doses, which is what’s killing so many people. A new study in the Canadian Medical Association Journal suggests safer supply could reduce hospital admissions, emergency room visits, and other health costs.

And starting early next year, B.C. will be the first place where small amounts of drugs such as opioids and cocaine will be decriminalized. The goal is partly about changing perceptions – drug addiction is a health issue, not a crime. The hope is that, with stigma eased, users will be less likely to use alone and more likely to seek help.

These related but different experiments in Alberta and B.C. bear close watching. The depth of the overdose crisis means many policy avenues must be tried. Let’s figure out what works – so we can do more of it.