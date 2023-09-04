Even long after you’ve moved on from your popsicles-and-bathing-suits days, summer promises a beautiful reprieve. It’s the languid Saturday afternoon of the yearly calendar, slower, gentler, a chance to step back and find yourself a little in the process.

Particularly in Canada, where our cold season comes in like it means it and relinquishes its grip only reluctantly, the limited-time-only nature of summer makes it that much more precious and mythologized. Drinking and eating outside; gathering with friends; bonfires and lakes; sand and grass: summer is a real-life taste of the world beer commercials exist in.

In July and August, life is supposed to slow down and stretch out enough to let us soak in the pleasures we otherwise miss, with the usual rules and pressures of life melting away beneath a benevolent sun.

Is it any wonder that Labour Day always arrives with a whiff of melancholy? That quiet mourning exists both for the ending of the idyllic summer life you did manage to scoop up, and the bits that eluded you this year. This official end-of-summer weekend is when you bid farewell to that one warm, perfect evening with friends that seemed to go on forever, and to the garden you planted with great enthusiasm and hope in May, now gone leggy and crispy without ever yielding up so much as a full bowl of salad.

But in this summer of 2023, there have been long, existential shadows cast across the whole expanse of it.

The wildfire smoke that has been a scourge of western Canadian summers in recent years blanketed much of central and eastern Canada too, producing air quality so bad that people were advised to stay indoors for days on end. More than 15-million hectares burned, twice as damaging as the previous worst season on record and destroying 4 per cent of all forest in the country.

Violent storms and sudden deluges washed out roads, flooded homes and sent trees crashing through people’s roofs. Tornado warnings and sightings have become a regular occurrence in Ottawa. Extreme heat events like the one that killed more than 600 people in British Columbia in 2021 are expected to become more common.

A summer day at the beach could always be ruined by rain. But now, the very idea of a weekend camping trip or a drive to the mountains can seem terribly risky in the face of frightening natural disasters that have rendered the word “unprecedented” nearly moot.

And there is almost certainly worse to come. As Green Party Leader Elizabeth May put it in dark and succinct terms, “This will be the best summer we can remember for the rest of our lives.” She made the remark in an August press conference that was supposed to be focused on foreign election interference but turned into an extended meditation on the disastrous effects of climate change, given that the residents of Yellowknife and West Kelowna, B.C., had been driven from their homes by rampaging wildfires.

It can all feel impossibly heavy, even self-defeating – we’re already scrambling on the edge of a precipice, so is there even any point in continuing to claw at the ground beneath us?

The answer to that question – and the antidote to its frightening hopelessness – resides in the people who still live summer in their bathing suits, gobbling up popsicles: children. To look at summer through the eyes of a kid is to realize that its pleasures haven’t changed one bit from your own childhood, no matter when that was.

The Globe gave disposable cameras to children from four families across the country in the waning days of summer, with instructions to capture what they love most about this season. The result is joy on legs, instantly recognizable to anyone who remembers endless bronzed days between school years, not caring about the watermelon juice running down your arms, and the luxury of hot asphalt offset by the cool spray of a hose.

That summer is still alive and well, exactly as it’s always been, exactly as it should be. For every adult who didn’t quite take in the measure of summertime joy they wanted this year, there’s a kid who guzzled enough for three.

This is not The End Of Summer.

It’s the end of this summer.

Let the dark shadows that fell across it be a call to arms for all of us to do what we must to protect it for all the popsicle eaters to come.