 Skip to main content

Editorials Andrew Scheer just gutted his own climate-change plan

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices
Editorial

Andrew Scheer just gutted his own climate-change plan

Editorial
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

When Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer released his greenhouse gas reduction plan last month, it was rightly criticized as thin and vague. As of this week, it’s a whole lot thinner.

On July 8, Mr. Scheer sent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a letter accusing the Liberal Leader of imposing a “secret fuel tax.” As every Canadian by now knows, the centerpiece of the Conservative election platform is opposition to the federal carbon tax, or any carbon tax, anywhere, ever, in this galaxy or any other. But Mr. Scheer’s letter wasn’t about that.

Instead, he attacked future plans for fuel standards, of a type Canada has long had. Beginning in 2022, Canadian refiners will have to create gasoline that is 10 to 12 per cent less carbon intensive, which in plain English means 10 to 12 per cent less polluting for each kilometre driven. Mr. Scheer claimed these regulations will eventually cost Canadian drivers 4 cents a litre. If elected, he pledged to scrap them.

Story continues below advertisement

All of which clarifies the Conservative environmental platform, and reveals it to be a seriously unserious plan.

The party’s opposition to carbon taxes is economically questionable, but one can at least grasp the political logic. Many voters, especially core Conservative ones, are unhappy about anything that pushes up the price of gasoline.

They’re unhappy even though the tax this year is just 4.4 cents a litre in the four provinces (soon to be five; hello Alberta) that have rejected the federal plan, and even though Ottawa is rebating nearly all the money back to taxpayers, such that most people will end up with more cash in their pockets, not less. Nevertheless, many voters, especially Conservatives, don’t like the carbon tax, and opposition to it has is now a sacrament of the Conservative faith.

But when Mr. Scheer unveiled his greenhouse gas plan last month, his pitch was not that he would do nothing about carbon emissions. On the contrary, he claimed that he would actually do more than the Liberals.

Yes, an analysis of the Conservative plan by EnviroEconomics says the Conservative blueprint will actually do less to reduce greenhouse gas emissions than the Liberal plan, will leave Canada further away from meeting its Paris Agreement targets and will cost more – but leave that aside for the moment. Mr. Scheer’s pitch was not that he would ignore climate change. It was that, if elected, he would actually go all in on fighting it, but with weapons other than carbon taxes.

Is it possible to lower carbon emissions without carbon taxes? Yes. It means more regulations or subsidies – which is what the Conservative platform relies on.

Canada’s progress on reducing pollution, and greenhouse gas emissions in particular, has been achieved through a mix of both approaches. In the front of the shop window are carbon taxes. They’re prominent and visible, and to work they must be. They’re about harnessing the power of the market, and millions of consumers, to lower emissions by showing people exactly how much pollution costs so that they will do their own cost-benefit analysis of how they can both save money and pollute less. In many cases, carbon taxes give the most bang for the buck.

Story continues below advertisement

But regulations can also have a big environmental impact. For example, car tailpipes today release only a fraction of the harmful chemicals they did in the 1960s. Progress came through regulations, not a tax on emissions of lead or sulfur dioxide.

But regulations are not free. Leaded gasoline was cheaper, and so were cars without catalytic converters. Somebody has to pay the cost of a regulation, just like they have to pay a tax. It’s just that the cost is hidden – or, you know, “secret.”

Mr. Scheer is now saying that regulations lowering greenhouse gas emissions from your car’s tailpipe are a “secret tax”, and hence unacceptable.

Let’s summarize: Conservatives don’t want to lower vehicle emissions by taxing consumers, nor do they want to impose unseen costs on consumers through regulations.

So what’s left? Prayer?

The party remains in favour of green consumer subsidies, such as its promise to spend $1.8-billion subsidizing homeowners who want to retrofit their houses to make them more energy efficient.

Story continues below advertisement

Say, friend, how would that $1.8-billion be paid for? Through taxes on Canadians, obviously. And that’s a secret Mr. Scheer would like you to keep to yourself.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter