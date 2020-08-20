 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Editorials

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

As Finance Minister, Chrystia Freeland’s toughest job will be dealing with Justin Trudeau

The Editorial Board
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

What should a finance minister be? And what road should bring a person to the job?

Bill Morneau, who was pushed out of the job by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week, was a prototypical finance minister – a man with business experience in the private sector and ties to Bay Street, Canada’s nexus of bankers and investors in Toronto.

Before him, it was Michael Wilson who most fit the prototype. He was a Bay Street investment executive before he became Brian Mulroney’s finance minister in 1984. He helped craft the free-trade agreement with the United States and introduced the GST. He later helped negotiate the North American free-trade agreement.

Story continues below advertisement

It makes sense to have someone embedded in Canada’s business world oversee the nation’s finances. But it’s a mistake to believe that’s the only acceptable curriculum vitae for the most important job in the federal cabinet outside of prime minister.

Jim Flaherty, after whom the Finance Canada building in Ottawa is named, did not follow the old path. He worked as a personal injury lawyer before entering Ontario provincial politics, where he served as labour minister and attorney-general, before he rose to finance minister. In 2006, he became Stephen Harper’s finance minister – and guided Canada through the 2008-09 global financial crisis.

In British Columbia, the province whose finances are arguably the strongest in the country, Carole James worked in social services before extensive local and provincial political experience led to her appointment as B.C. Finance Minister in 2017. She has presided over budgets that balance prudence and ambition, work this page has supported.

Chrystia Freeland, who was named federal Finance Minister on Tuesday, also defies the old archetype.

She is the first woman in the job in Canada’s history, and she has never worked in banking or finance. Some have questioned her qualifications, given the intense pressure on government finances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her résumé, however, is sterling. From an early start as deputy editor of this newspaper, she went on to senior jobs at the Financial Times and Thomson Reuters. Her 2012 book Plutocrats was an investigation of the world’s richest people and the global problem of income inequality.

In government, as minister of international trade, Ms. Freeland, like Mr. Wilson, has had her hands all over major trade deals. She earned praise for leading Canada’s defence of NAFTA, and for negotiating the subsequent Canada-Mexico-United States Agreement.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2018, as foreign minister, she was named diplomat of the year by Washington’s Foreign Policy magazine. She is considered a savvy negotiator and a good listener (a skill Mr. Morneau lacked), and she’s tough – standing up to, and earning the ire of, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

She’s made mistakes. Criticizing Saudi Arabia on Twitter was miscalculated. Worse, she and the Liberal government have badly underestimated Xi Jinping’s China.

But Ms. Freeland has the experience and abilities needed in these troubled times. Her toughest job, in fact, may be having to stand up to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, what with his disdain for contrary opinions. A finance minister can only be as good as her advice being heard and acted on.

Given that Mr. Trudeau and Ms. Freeland seem to agree on an expansionary agenda, there may be little friction between them. Mr. Trudeau outlined big ambitions this week when he prorogued Parliament and announced his government will deliver a Throne Speech on Sept. 23. He also made the case for Canada’s fiscal capacity to deliver expanded programs through deficit spending.

This page supports policies such as pharmacare, and has argued repeatedly that Canada can shoulder rising debt while tackling national challenges in health, education and poverty. But it won’t be easy. Ms. Freeland’s role will be to oversee the judicious pursuit of an ambitious agenda. As Mr. Trudeau’s minority government pushes new ideas, restraint will still be essential.

What is certain is Ms. Freeland is well qualified for the job. Her career has been defined by a critical, outsider eye on the worlds of politics, finance and trade, and her accomplishments compare easily with those of her successful forebears.

Story continues below advertisement

Now she has her toughest assignment yet.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies