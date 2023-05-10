Last November, British Columbia Attorney-General Murray Rankin issued a rare directive to the province’s prosecution service, calling for them to seek to keep repeat violent offenders behind bars while awaiting trial.

The new policy acknowledged an increase in repeat offending and unprovoked violent stranger attacks. Mr. Rankin said it is a significant issue, and he instructed Crown counsel to “treat it accordingly.” Mr. Rankin told reporters he expected higher rates of remand would improve public safety.

Bail decisions are made by judges, and the Attorney-General’s authority is limited to urging Crown counsel to ask judges to deny bail when a repeat offender is charged with a violent crime.

Although the government called the directive mandatory, it provides so much discretion to prosecutors that it is better described as a suggestion than an order. Crown counsel “must” seek detention – unless they are satisfied that the risk to public safety posed by the accused’s release can be reduced to an acceptable level by bail conditions.

The early results are in and although the data are sparse, they show that little changed between the weeks before the directive came into force, and the weeks that followed. Crown counsel sought detention in 38 per cent of cases involving repeat violent offenders prior to Mr. Rankin’s order. After the policy was in place, they sought detention in 39 per cent of such cases.

The B.C. government asserts that it now has the toughest bail policy in the country, but the directive, it has become clear, was largely performative.

The data on bail hearing are not robust – it is a sample of seven weeks, and does not distinguish between serious violent crimes, and minor ones. But the pattern underscores that the fundamental principle in the justice system is unchanged: The right to bail is tied to the presumption of innocence. The Supreme Court of Canada, the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and the Criminal Code amendments known as Bill C-75 all direct judges to use restraint in the use of remand orders. Crown prosecutors could oppose bail in every single case; it wouldn’t change bail decisions by the courts.

The demand for change in B.C. is backed by the findings of an expert panel retained by the provincial government to look at repeat offenders. Amanda Butler and Doug LePard concluded that the pandemic drove up rates of violent crime, including unprovoked stranger attacks. At the same time, fewer people were held for trial on remand, and fewer were charged for substantive offences and for breaching bail conditions. Offenders were emboldened when repeat offences did not come with accountability, and conditions imposed by the courts were not being enforced.

The province’s failure to provide adequate supports for those struggling with mental health and addiction issues is at the root of this problem, but the panel’s observation about enforcement is directed at the justice system.

There is a problem and it is national in scope. Canada’s premiers have united in calling for federal bail reform, as these issues are playing out in urban centres across the nation. Violent crimes across the country have climbed, according to the Crime Severity Index compiled by Statistics Canada. While British Columbia is just above the national average and the lowest in Western Canada, but higher than Ontario and Quebec, the political pressure in B.C. to act on Premier David Eby’s New Democratic Party government has been acute.

But when the “tough on crime” directive didn’t produce results, B.C.’s new Attorney-General, Niki Sharma, didn’t blame her BC Prosecution Service for failing to show progress. Instead, she took the bail hearing data to her federal counterpart, Justice Minister David Lametti, and argued the data provides further evidence for the urgent need for change to bail provisions in the Criminal Code. The outcomes are the result of federal law, applied by judges, she said.

B.C.’s bail directive has proven to be of utility. This may not have been Mr. Rankin’s initial intent, but it allows the province to say it has made every effort to tackle the problem of repeat violent offenders – but the Criminal Code stands in the way.

The province – in fact all provinces and territories – are now waiting for Mr. Lametti to deliver on his promise to enact reform.