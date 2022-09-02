To keep COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths at low and manageable levels this fall, nothing matters more than getting vaccination right. That starts with getting the right vaccines.

On Thursday, Health Canada approved a second-generation COVID shot from Moderna that targets the ancestral strain of SARS-CoV-2, along with the new the BA.1 version of Omicron. This is good news – but it could have been even better news. The BA.1 subvariant was replaced months ago by others from the Omicron family; BA.5 was responsible for 85 per cent of cases in Canada as of the end of July.

The new vaccine Canada is getting is a step forward from the original vaccines; clinical trials found the revamped mRNA vaccines with a BA.1 component beat the old-school shots, including at protecting against BA.5. But an even better formulation is within Ottawa’s reach. Our neighbours are already getting it.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines tailored to the BA.4 and BA.5 versions of Omicron. The FDA skipped right over the BA.1 shot that Canada is getting. Instead, it sent the companies back to the lab to make vaccines that match the Omicron lineages circulating today. Those shots begin rolling out in the U.S. after Labour Day.

It looks like Canada will only have the BA.1 shots, at least for the first part of the fall vaccination campaign. Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna haven’t yet applied for approval of their newest vaccines in Canada, although Health Canada expects them to do so in the next few weeks.

When that happens, the regulator should make a quick decision, and Ottawa should push vaccine makers to quickly deliver the latest editions of the vaccines.

How much death, illness and disruption from COVID-19 infections are we willing to live with?

And in future, Health Canada and authorities around the world should treat COVID vaccines as they do flu shots, which are updated annually without need for regulators to re-approve them. It’s the only way to keep up with the quick-mutating coronavirus.

The message governments and public-health leaders need to get to Canadians is: A new vaccine booster campaign is starting, with a new vaccine. It’s a better match for the virus that’s circulating today (and, when Canada gets the newer formulation, it will be an even stronger match). It offers a high degree of protection and, by boosting the shots you’ve already received, it will almost certainly keep you out of the hospital (and the morgue). Everyone who is eligible should get one.

That kind of clarity was lacking during the rollout of fourth doses of the original shots. While experts were united in recommending fourth doses for the old and immunocompromised, there was no consensus on how much benefit, if any, a fourth shot of the original formulation provided to a healthy 25-year-old, especially if he or she recently had COVID.

It’s one of the reasons why fourth-dose uptake has been anemic. Just 15 per cent of Canadian adults have received one. Third-dose uptake is also low, at just 60 per cent of adults, far below the 90 per cent of those 18 or older who took the first two doses. That’s a problem because, even before the arrival of the latest vaccines, there was already a strong scientific consensus on the benefits of a third dose.

Closing the booster gap is most important for older Canadians; they’ve always been at much greater risk of severe illness from COVID than people in their 20s or 30s. Nearly half of Canadians over 70 have yet to receive a fourth dose.

With Omicron-adapted vaccines in hand, health leaders also need to return to those who were willing to take one or two shots, and try to persuade them to receive another.

And doctors and public-health bodies must renew their commitment to reaching out to Canadians who’ve yet to receive a single dose, particularly the middle-aged or older, and those with underlying health conditions. Mandates are mostly off the table now and should stay there, barring a catastrophic change in the pandemic’s trajectory. But the softer approaches that worked on fence-sitters in the past – from pop-up clinics to pitches from trusted doctors and community leaders – could have new purchase in the context of revamped vaccines.

Every Canadian who gets vaccinated or boosted, particularly if they are middle-aged and up, or have underlying health conditions, reduces the number of people COVID is likely to put in hospital this fall. It’s that simple.

