On Dec. 1, Ontario had fewer than 300 people in hospital with COVID-19. Then came Omicron.

Because hospitalizations are a lagging indicator – there’s an incubation period after contact; it takes time for symptoms to then develop; if they worsen that will take more time; and more time still for someone to become seriously ill – the small number of people in Ontario hospitals at first appeared disconnected from the huge numbers testing positive.

And then, over the holidays, a slight climb in hospitalizations went vertical.

Between Dec. 27 and Dec. 30, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 doubled, to nearly 1,000. By Jan. 5, the numbers doubled again. By Tuesday of this week, the count – those in hospital because of COVID-19 and those admitted for other reasons but testing positive – had doubled again, to nearly 4,200 cases.

But on Wednesday, the number of hospitalizations dropped, slightly. On Thursday, it dropped again, to 4,061.

Ontario is not alone in seeing hopeful signs. On Thursday, Quebec also reported a drop in the number of people in hospital for the first time in more than a month.

Also on Thursday, the government of Ontario announced its plan for gradual reopening, starting Jan. 31.

As of that date, businesses such as restaurants, bars, gyms and cinemas could reopen at 50-per-cent capacity. Three weeks later, those same businesses would be allowed to go to 100-per-cent capacity. Dance clubs could reopen at 25-per-cent capacity; arena sports events would be allowed 50-per-cent capacity.

And three weeks after that, on March 14, capacity limits would be lifted in all indoor settings.

Does Ontario’s plan make sense? Yes – but with two major caveats.

First, while it’s possible the Omicron wave has peaked, it’s not certain. Not yet. Although Canada’s pace of increase in hospitalizations has slowed over the past couple of weeks, and in some cases may even have reversed, we don’t yet know exactly what is happening or why. In Ontario, it isn’t clear to what extent Omicron has run out of people to infect, or to what extent public-health measures have slowed its pace of infection. To the degree that it’s the latter, a too-quick rollback of restrictions could reignite the fire.

That’s why the government of Ontario – and all provincial governments – must make it clear that the dates in any reopening plan are written in pencil, not carved in stone. The calendar must be data dependent. If the data continue to look good over the next week, Ontario’s plans for Jan. 31 could be a go. If not, they should be a no-go.

So far, the signs look good. Really.

Second caveat: The proof-of-vaccination requirement to enter most non-essential businesses must be maintained. (And that’s Ontario’s plan.) However, the provinces should all agree that “full” vaccination should no longer be two shots but, for adults at least, two shots plus a booster. Ontario Premier Doug Ford was asked about that on Thursday, and he replied that it wasn’t under consideration. He ought to reconsider.

Vaccination is the best protection against hospitalization and severe illness. Yet hardly any of Canada’s roughly one-in-10 unvaccinated teens and adults are coming forward any more for first shots. The pediatric vaccination campaign for children aged 5 to 11 has also slowed: In Ontario, 51 per cent have had a first shot; in Quebec, the figure is 60 per cent; in Alberta, it’s just 42 per cent.

And Canada’s booster campaign, begun with such urgency last month, has been flagging. Ontario was the most aggressive out of the gate, promising as many as 300,000 third shots daily, and ramping up to more than 230,000 doses on Dec. 22. Then it ran out of gas. Last week, from Jan. 13-19, Ontario averaged fewer than 90,000 boosters a day.

We may be close to the point where Omicron stops getting worse and starts, ever so slowly, getting better. If that’s where Canada is at – with record numbers of people hospitalized, but fewer than initially feared – then we know what got us to this place where things are not nearly as bad as they might have been. All of us did it, together – by masking, staying home and getting vaccinated.

We can’t let our guard down just yet. But we’re allowed to savour the possibility that, very soon, we may be able to.

