There is mounting pressure on Canada, from this country’s NATO allies, to deliver on a promise to increase annual military spending to 2 per cent of GDP.

Back in 2014 at a NATO summit, alliance members that had been spending below that mark said they’d up their investments in defence to the target over the span of a decade. Stephen Harper’s government was among those in agreement. Canada in 2014 spent 1 per cent of GDP on defence.

The latest data, as this space has highlighted in recent months, do not look great, even if Canada is inching in the right direction. In NATO’s assessment, issued in March, Canada’s defence spending in 2022 was 1.29 per cent of GDP. Canada, in absolute terms, spends the sixth-most among alliance members, and outlays have climbed more than 40 per cent between 2014 and 2022. But the contribution as a percentage of the national economy ranks fifth from the bottom.

What’s often less noted, and even more worrisome, is Canada spends a smaller percentage of defence funding on equipment than almost every other NATO member, well behind the likes of France, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Beyond the question of the need to spend more – it would amount to an extra $21-billion a year – there is the issue of what that spending would go to. More spending is good; spending it well is the real challenge. How much is relatively straightforward but then the questions of on what and when are more complicated.

Submarines are an instructive example. They are a key area of immediate need, as this space advocated in early April. Such an investment would fill a soon-to-emerge hole in Canada’s capabilities, and ideally bolster them. It would also help, in part, fulfill the 2-per-cent promise to allies.

When is the most pressing question, according to Vice-Admiral Angus Topshee, commander of the navy. His main message on subs is to act quickly.

Canada has four aging Victoria-class subs bought used from the U.K. in the late 1990s. Typically, a country needs four subs to ensure one is ready to go to sea at any time. This isn’t really Canada’s current status; one sub hasn’t been at sea for years and in some recent years no sub has been deployed at all.

The first of the old subs has to be decommissioned starting in 2034 – barely a decade away. Given the length of time it will take for new subs to arrive, deciding must be done as soon as possible. Even an immediate decision could still likely mean a new sub would not arrive for more than 15 years.

Two years ago, the navy started looking at new subs. In April, the Ottawa Citizen reported the navy was interested in as many as 12 subs for a price of at least $60-billion.

In a meeting with The Globe’s editorial board this week, Vice-Adm. Topshee emphasized the decision is to be made by the federal government but mapped out a clear path that could be taken.

Given time constraints, and Canada’s needs, the purchase of subs from a country such as South Korea would make sense, said Vice-Adm. Topshee. Korea’s diesel-electric KSS-III likely meets Canada’s requirements, most crucially being able to stay at sea for several months and cover thousands of nautical miles, including to and from the Canadian Arctic.

The navy is sending a group this month to Korea and Japan on a scouting mission.

Vice-Adm. Topshee doesn’t think it’s realistic for Canada to build subs itself. “The lesson of all of our allies tells us it would be very, very difficult,” he said. Instead, he believes Canada could partner with a vendor nation to establish one or two domestic facilities to perform maintenance on the boats.

Making a decision to buy is the easy part. Building up true submarine capacity in the navy is another. Canada barely has the submariners for its existing fleet. To consider buying eight subs, or even 12 – that is, to have two or three available to work at all times – involves a lot more than the initial purchase price.

The clear message – whether it’s pushing toward to the 2 per cent target or having a concrete plan for new subs – is that decisions need to be made now, and stuck with over the long haul.

Canada learned hard lessons in the decades-long F-35 fighter jet saga. Don’t make the same mistakes on submarines. Canada needs to move fast, and decisively.