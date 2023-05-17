Canadian governments have long cosseted homeowners, whether through the federal capital gains exemption for primary residences, various home-renovation tax credits, or municipal zoning bylaws that prioritize single-family dwellings over apartment buildings.

But renters? They’re largely on their own, living in a world of insecurity made worse by the housing crisis. Leases are rarely guaranteed beyond one year, and rents for new tenants are rising sharply – the national jump last month was 6.1 per cent year on year, according to the Consumer Price Index released Tuesday.

In many provinces, tenants who dutifully pay their rent on time and respect all the conditions of their lease can nevertheless be evicted if the owner wants to use the unit for themselves or for a family member, to renovate the building, or to sell it to someone who plans to demolish it.

These “no-fault” evictions have been on the rise, as owners have sought to cash in on the massive jump in property values caused by the housing shortage. One new study found that 85 per cent of evictions in British Columbia in the five years leading up to 2021 were no-fault evictions. In most provinces, more than half of all evictions are no-fault.

It’s an untenable situation, because Canada is evolving. Statistics Canada reported last September that renter households are growing more than two times faster than owner households. The national homeownership rate fell to 66.5 per cent in 2021, after peaking in 2011 at 69 per cent.

Today, one in three Canadian households (33.5 per cent) rents their home. With Ottawa ramping up immigration levels, there will be many more people looking to rent in the coming years.

At the same time, cities and provinces have finally begun to allow construction of multiplex dwellings in neighbourhoods once limited to single-family homes.

Toronto made this historic leap last week. In British Columbia, the government intends to pass a law this fall to allow three to four units on a traditional single-family detached lot everywhere in the province.

As well, last week, Bob Dugan, the chief economist of the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, told The Globe and Mail editorial board that an increase in renting households in Toronto and Vancouver has to be part of the solution to the housing crisis in Canada.

The message is that renting, currently seen as inferior to home ownership – something for immigrants, students and young people waiting to “upgrade” to a mortgage – needs to become a mainstream, long-term option. For that to happen, renters are going to need better protections.

In Britain, where no-fault evictions have more than doubled in recent years, the government is on the cusp of sharply curtailing the ability of landlords to evict tenants on a whim or under a pretext designed solely to raise rents.

In France, where 40 per cent of households rent, no-fault evictions have long been sharply restricted. Leases in buildings owned by individuals are for three years, and six years in buildings owned by companies. As well, rent increases are tied to an average national increase, giving tenants long-term financial security.

Come what may in Canada, longer and more secure tenancy is something renters should have had for a long time.

But in the current economic moment, any new pro-renter policies will have to be combined with other policies that are pro-landlord, in order to spur the construction of more homes and more purpose-built rental units.

The private sector is the only effective, long-term route out of the housing crisis, and there is always a worry that strict tenant protections could discourage developers from entering the rental market.

Governments will have to balance the twin goals of making renting more attractive and secure, and getting rental units built. Along with better tenant protections, that could mean giving builders tax breaks or favourable depreciation terms in order to kickstart investment in construction – at least while inflation continues to be a factor and interest rates remain high.

Canada needs a sophisticated rental sector, one in which being a lifelong tenant is a viable option for anyone who can’t afford to get into the housing market, or chooses to stay out of it. Getting there will require long-term fixes that work for both sides of the rental market equation.