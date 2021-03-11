How did this happen? Or rather, how is this not happening?

Thanks to pressure from Ottawa before, and especially after, the SARS epidemic of 2003, vaccine manufacturers retooled their plants so they could include scannable barcodes on their pallets, boxes and individual vials of doses.

These codes, containing lot numbers, expiry dates and other vital information, allow each shot to be easily and consistently followed through the supply chain, from its arrival in this country to the moment it is injected into a Canadian deltoid.

Such information is vital to a successful vaccination rollout, especially in a federation with separate health systems across 10 provinces and three territories. It allows for tracking who has received a first or second dose, and when and where they got it, and can be used to catalogue and analyze every adverse reaction, right down to the vial.

The technology was something Ottawa worked hard to develop, and was keen to embrace. Other countries were, too. As a result, the millions and millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine being shipped around the world this month can be tracked with something as simple as a smartphone.

In the United States, Turkey, Ireland and Israel, health officials and hospitals are doing just that. But not in Canada.

Why not? Because after pushing for scannable codes, Ottawa created a vaccine-tracking system called Panorama that, through a series of screw-ups, doesn’t have the capacity to read them.

Your local corner-store clerk can scan a barcode; our “because it’s 2015″ federal government cannot.

As a result, provinces and territories are recording vaccine lot numbers by hand and entering the data into their own systems, which aren’t linked to a national database and don’t talk to each other.

While other countries are using 21st-century scanners and software to track and speed their vaccines, Canada is like a monk in a medieval monastery, hand-transcribing the Bible onto vellum.

It’s inexplicable. It’s also in keeping with Canada’s second-rate vaccination rollout, one that has this country still stuck near the bottom of the developed world’s league tables for doses injected.

What’s more, it threatens to exacerbate the at-times confusing situation in a number of provinces. Ontario is a case in point: As of Wednesday, there are a multitude of places Ontarians can sign up for a vaccination appointment, or to be put on a waiting list. There is no single, centralized list.

In Toronto, for example, multiple hospitals have their own vaccination clinic websites and phone numbers, some of which can be accessed through a City of Toronto website, and some of which cannot. The City of Toronto website is itself a stopgap measure, only created because the province’s centralized booking site doesn’t come online until March 15 – even though it’s long been obvious that one provincial list is needed, to avoid people making multiple appointments in multiple places. Outside of Toronto, several regional health units have also had to set up their own booking systems.

The lack of centralized booking and record-keeping, and the use of outdated technology, is going to make a complex job that much harder. It may also result in gaps in Canada’s understanding of the vaccine and its impact.

What shouldn’t be lost in all of this is the good news that significant numbers of Canadians are finally starting to get vaccinated. After a painfully slow start, deliveries are ramping up. As of Wednesday, just over two million Canadians had received at least one shot.

This country still has a long way to go, but the recent approvals of the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines, the promise of growing deliveries from Pfizer and Moderna, and the new plan for maximizing inoculations by putting four months between a first and second shot, make it likely that every Canadian adult will be vaccinated by summer.

Seen from a macro level, Canada’s vaccination rollout is hitting its stride. For COVID-weary Canadians, that may be all that matters.

But viewed under a microscope, the rollout’s early setbacks and confusing messages and continued self-inflicted wounds – such as the barcodes fiasco – reveal a country that is strangely unprepared to meet the challenges of the 21st century. We need to do better.

