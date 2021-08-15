 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Editorials

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Canadians didn’t ask for an election. But like the pandemic, here it is

The Editorial Board
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau greets a crowd of supporters with his family in tow after triggering a federal election, in Ottawa on Aug. 15.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Canada doesn’t want an election. Canada doesn’t need an election. And exhausted after a year and a half of wrestling a pandemic, and about to be dragged into the ring for yet another round, Canada can’t afford the distraction of an election.

But however unwanted, unwarranted or unneeded, a federal election there will be.

Party challenges and strategies for the 2021 federal election

What happened on Sunday, when Justin Trudeau visited the Governor-General to kill off the current Parliament, was hardly unexpected – at least, not on Parliament Hill. Signs of a Liberal minority government itching to bid for a majority have been there since last summer.

Story continues below advertisement

Among the most obvious signs? How far the opposition parties have gone to not oppose.

The Liberals long insisted, with little conviction and less evidence, that the government’s health was in dire condition, its law-passing arteries blocked by minority status, such that the invasive surgery of an election was the only option. But the opposition hadn’t been holding up the Liberal agenda. Rather than trying to bring the government down, they’d been falling over themselves with promises to prop it up.

In a minority Parliament, the opposition side of the aisle is normally filled with aspiring executioners, itching to off a government at the first opportunity, and budding morticians, counting the days until they’re presented with a corpse. This year, their seats have been filled by paramedics.

Topple the Liberals? As if. The NDP had the votes to prevent the government from falling, and were committed to using them. The Bloc Québécois and Conservatives repeatedly called on it to not extinguish itself, and lacked the votes to bring it down.

Which is why the end of the Liberal government, at the Liberals’ own hands, will come as a surprise to a lot of Canadians in the land beyond the Hill. They called an election? Now?

The country is otherwise occupied, and so is Ottawa. Or at least it should be. This is not, in case anybody needs reminding, a postpandemic victory lap election. Canada is exiting a brief intermission between the third COVID period and the overtime fourth wave. The federal government should concentrate on making the best preparations so that, unlike last fall, Canada suffers as little as possible loss of jobs, money and life. Our elected officials should be seized of the need to beat the pandemic. Instead, they’re going to spend precious weeks beating up on each other. This is not a distraction Canada needs. And it may yet come back to bite the Liberals.

Governing is about solving problems – those of the nation, and of each and every voter. But the self-terminated former government is asking Canadians to set aside their own not insignificant challenges, to park their own needs and to turn their minds to the urgent issue of satisfying the Liberal Party’s desire to move from the scrutiny of minority to the comforts of majority.

Story continues below advertisement

As several provinces have shown, it is possible to hold a pandemic election. But you don’t need a thesaurus to know that “possible” is not a synonym of “necessary.”

Even the pandemic issue on which the Liberals suddenly found religion on Friday, abruptly announcing a vaccine mandate for federal employees, proof-of-vaccination for airline passengers, and encouraging federally regulated private employers to follow Ottawa’s lead, has campaign trail fingerprints all over it.

The new policy is a good and necessary thing – but why did it take the Liberals so long to act? They pivoted from disinterest to enthusiasm, overnight. As a result, the Liberals did not put forward a detailed plan to put all of this into effect. Instead, they announced their intention to develop plans, which they hope to have in place by – wait for it – the end of October. In pandemic time, that’s light-years away.

Quebec’s vaccine passport goes into effect Sept. 1. Manitoba has already issued its proof-of-vaccination cards. Why wasn’t Ottawa preparing for this months ago?

Friday’s announcement had the quality of pandemic-fighting by polls – as domestic vaccine mandates and passports, good public-health strategies the Liberals ignored for months while in government, appeared to have been suddenly identified as potential campaign wedge issues, and instantly transformed into urgent pre-election action items.

Canada didn’t ask for an election. But like the pandemic, here it is.

Story continues below advertisement

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies