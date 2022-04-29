Is anyone else as mystified as we are by the latest developments in the endless saga of Justin Trudeau’s all-expenses-paid family holiday on the private island of a man whose foundation lobbied for and received hundreds of millions of federal government dollars?

The story is now in its sixth year, having been revived this month by the revelation that the RCMP considered filing fraud charges over the matter against the Prime Minister, but didn’t do so for a bizarre reason that we will get to below.

Let’s first go back, though, to Christmas 2016, when Mr. Trudeau accepted a free holiday for him and his family on Bells Cay, the private Bahamian island of the Aga Khan.

The latter is the spiritual leader of the Ismaili Muslim community. The Aga Khan Foundation Canada was at the time registered as a lobbyist of the federal government; the charity has received nearly $330-million from the federal government since 1981.

That may explain why the Prime Minister’s Office tried to keep the trip a secret. It didn’t disclose in advance to the federal conflict of interest and ethics commissioner that Mr. Trudeau and his family would fly free-of-charge from Nassau to Bells Cay on the Aga Khan’s private helicopter, a clear breach of the rules. And for days, Mr. Trudeau’s spokespeople refused to say where he was or who he was with on his Christmas holiday.

Once the news came out, Mr. Trudeau and his team claimed that the Aga Khan was a close personal friend of the Prime Minister, and therefore accepting the gift of a free holiday was exempt from conflict of interest rules.

A year later, in December, 2017, the ethics commissioner of the day, Mary Dawson, blew that contention out of the water, and added a twist.

It turned out the Christmas trip wasn’t the first time the Prime Minister’s family had idled at the Aga Khan’s luxurious digs while Mr. Trudeau was in office: Ms. Dawson reported that his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, had travelled to the luxury island with their children in March of 2016.

Ms. Dawson also firmly rejected Mr. Trudeau’s contention that the Aga Khan was a close personal friend, on the telling grounds the two had only spoken once in the 30 years before Mr. Trudeau became Liberal Party Leader.

Ms. Dawson ultimately found that there was “ongoing official business between the Government of Canada and the Aga Khan at the time each invitation was accepted,” and ruled that Mr. Trudeau had violated four sections of the Conflict of Interest Act.

The ruling carried no sanction other than the political embarrassment it caused Mr. Trudeau, who eventually apologized. That would have been the end of the story – until this month, that is, when the Conservative Party released documents that showed the RCMP had considered charging Mr. Trudeau with fraud over the matter in 2019.

The RCMP said there were “reasonable grounds” to charge Mr. Trudeau with fraud for personally accepting the Aga Khan’s largesse, but that it decided not to proceed largely because the Criminal Code “allows officials to accept benefits from individuals with government dealings, provided the official has the written consent of the head of their branch of government.”

Since the RCMP couldn’t be sure Mr. Trudeau, who as head of government is effectively his own boss, hadn’t written a note to himself granting himself permission from himself to accept a free trip, that lack of clarity dissuaded the Mounties from pressing charges.

But as if that wasn’t absurd enough, on Tuesday in Question Period, Mr. Trudeau said he did not write himself the exculpating consent required under Section 121(1)(c) of the Criminal Code. The Opposition has since asked the RCMP to reopen its investigation, based on Mr. Trudeau’s admission.

The rational conclusion to be drawn from all this is that, under current Canadian law, it is kosher for federal government officials to accept all manner of “benefits,” from anyone doing business with government, as long as they get a permission slip from their superior. And when you’re the prime minister, you can give that permission to yourself, apparently.

That’s nuts, and it needs to be fixed. The Conflict of Interest Act, with its lack of sanctions, has never inspired confidence. Is the RCMP telling us the Criminal Code is equally toothless?

