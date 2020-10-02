It’s hard not to sympathize with Vince Guzzo. The owner of a chain of movie theatres in Quebec, he suffered through a covidian summer of closings. After he was finally allowed to reopen his doors, not even the blockbuster movie Tenet could get his foot traffic above 65 per cent of its usual level.

And now, he has to once again close his theatres in three regions, Montreal and Quebec City included, for most of the month of October, because of the troubling rise in new cases in the province.

The provincial government ordered the closing in spite of the fact that the province has not reported a single outbreak of COVID-19 related to movie theatres. There have been no reported COVID-19 outbreaks linked to restaurants in Montreal, either, but for the next month, they are being limited to takeout only.

The Quebec government has also closed bars, casinos, concert halls, museums and libraries, banned outdoor gatherings and told people they can’t have even a single visitor in their homes for at least 28 days.

Everyone is getting swept up in an effort to lower transmission being carried out by a government that, because of a lack of data, only has one tool at its disposal: the lockdown.

None of these restrictions is based on data showing that, for example, museums are as much of a source of COVID-19 transmissions as a Crescent Street bar. In fact, what data there is is “bad data,” Quebec’s public health director, Horacio Arruda, admitted Tuesday.

The Quebec government is working with information that can’t tell it which businesses and other places were visited by people diagnosed with COVID-19. It can’t tell them whether an infected person was a diligent mask user, or one of those people who just hangs the thing off an ear.

The same is true in Ontario, where a jump in transmission has raised fears of the province hitting 1,000 new cases a day this month.

Premier Doug Ford said this week that he is determined to use a “scalpel approach" in his government’s efforts to slow the second wave of COVID-19.

But while Ontario’s latest restrictions don’t go as far as Quebec’s – restaurants and bars are still open, albeit with earlier closing hours, and so are movie theatres – there is pressure to revert to Stage 2 and shut everything down again.

That would mean that the restaurants, bars, gyms, theatres and other businesses that survived Stage 2 last time would again be without revenues. Many won’t make it, and they will have been sacrificed by governments that don’t have the data needed to wield a scalpel without dissecting an entire economy.

The only thing that governments know is that lockdowns work. If you let people gather in large groups indoors while not physically distancing and wearing masks, cases rise. If you don’t, cases drop. Period.

Public-health officials argue that "the most important thing to know is that you get COVID-19 from people, not from places,” as Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health, said Wednesday when she introduced additional restrictions on restaurants and bars in the city.

That’s true, but it’s no solace to business owners who play by the rules, and whose particular type of enterprise hasn’t been associated with any outbreaks, and yet who are shuttered by governments that are working in the dark.

They deserve to know that public-health officials in every province are gathering and sharing detailed information so that, after close to 160,000 cases in Canada, experts can glean what percentage of people with COVID-19 visited a movie theatre, a restaurant, a bar, or all three; how many visited a health care facility or a museum; how many wore properly fitted masks and washed their hands after being in public; how many went to large private gatherings, and so on.

The data wouldn’t be a magic bullet. It wouldn’t guarantee that governments always use a scalpel where they now can only use a chainsaw. But it could cut down on collateral damage. And it would reassure the public that decision makers aren’t just winging it.

We are spending billions to keep people at home, to support laid-off workers and to throw a lifeline to struggling businesses. The cost of gathering complete data would be minimal by comparison. If this isn’t getting done because of a lack of staff or money, then that’s just madness.

