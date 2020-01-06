 Skip to main content

Editorials

Register
AdChoices
Editorial

Donald Trump crosses a line in Iran. But it’s not the end of the world

Editorial
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

There are any number of reasons to be anxious and angry about the targeted killing of Iran’s highest-ranking military commander by the United States last Friday.

Among the most pressing is that the Trump Administration has not provided evidence to justify the drone strike on General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

The U.S. Department of Defense says Gen. Soleimani was behind several recent deadly attacks on American interests in Iraq, and that he “was actively developing plans” for more, including attacks on diplomats. But so far, there is no proof that an Iranian threat was imminent.

Story continues below advertisement

The lack of justification is exacerbated by reports that the option to target Gen. Soleimani was offered to President Donald Trump as a last resort, and that none of his top military advisers expected him to use such an extreme measure.

But Mr. Trump, angered and embarrassed by the Iran-orchestrated attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad last week, chose that irreversible option – to the shock of many in the Pentagon.

That raises the possibility the decision to kill the second-most powerful person in Iran was impulsive and didn’t weigh all the risks of a potentially cataclysmic act.

Finding themselves on the defensive, Mr. Trump and his advisers now argue that killing Gen. Soleimani will deter unspecified Iran-backed attacks on U.S. targets in the region.

Few dispute that Gen. Soleimani was a “bad guy," as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called him, and capable of carrying out new atrocities. But the deterrence argument is belied by the U.S. government’s immediate decision to dispatch 3,000 more troops to the Middle East as a show of force.

And at Gen. Soleimani’s funeral in Tehran on Monday, the Iranian leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, vowed revenge. It seems certain that Iran will strike back; in fact, it may have little choice, given that millions of the regime’s supporters are calling for retaliation.

It’s also impossible to ignore the astonishing fact that Mr. Trump ordered the death of a high-ranking official of another country.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s one thing for the White House to target and kill non-state actors, such as terrorists – something former president Barack Obama did repeatedly in office. But it is another entirely to take out someone of the highest rank in another government.

In short, an attack purportedly carried out to deter violence will increase its likelihood and put more American soldiers and civilians in harm’s way in the Middle East.

As well, the anger it has caused could increase Iran’s influence in Iraq and further destabilize the region. It came to light on Monday that Gen. Soleimani was serving as a critical back-channel emissary between Saudi Arabia and Iran in those two antagonists’ efforts to reduce tensions and avoid war. Now he’s dead.

Perhaps worst of all, the Baghdad attack opens the door to the final breakdown of whatever remains of the morality that once prevented U.S. presidents from openly and boastfully assassinating the officials of another country. The killing of Gen. Soleimani is an outrageous act committed by an amoral President.

But what the killing will not do is lead to a major conflict between Iran and the United States. There will be no Third World War, as some have worried.

Iran knows it is no match for the U.S. military; in most of its responses to the killing of Gen. Soleimani, it has kept open the possibility of dialogue.

Story continues below advertisement

That includes the question of nuclear weapons. Iran said Sunday it will no longer abide by the 2015 agreement limiting the amount of uranium it can enrich. But it also said it will continue to allow international monitoring of its activities and has no plans to immediately fire up its centrifuges.

There is room for a peaceful resolution of Mr. Trump’s unprecedented escalation of aggression. Iran still wants the sanctions imposed on it by the U.S. to be lifted, and the U.S. still wants Iran to scale back its nuclear program and end its aggression in the Middle East. They have things to talk about.

Much, of course, will depend on Mr. Trump. He has vowed to bomb Iranian cultural sites in response to any tit-for-tat retaliation from Tehran – further proof of his lack of a moral compass, and of the fact the world is considerably less safe while he remains in office.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies