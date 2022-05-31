In the coming months, the federal government is going to have come up with a plan to reform Employment Insurance. What should it do? Start by looking back at the changes over the course of the program’s 82-year history.

Unemployment Insurance, as it was once called, started in 1940. It offered coverage to about four in 10 unemployed workers. In 1971, it expanded and covered an average of about 80 per cent of the unemployed; it also offered maternity payments. But in the late 1970s, benefits were cut and “variable entrance requirements” were put in place. How much one had to work to qualify, and the duration of benefits, shifted by region.

The 1990s saw more changes. Ottawa had partly funded the program out of general tax revenues, but all costs were henceforth to be borne by workers and employers, via payroll deductions. In 1996, UI was rebranded as EI, and access to jobless benefits further tightened. The percentage of out-of-work Canadians receiving jobless benefits fell below 50 per cent, and by the early 2010s, it was around 40 per cent – back where it started in 1940.

And then, in the spring of 2020, millions of people lost their jobs. EI’s limitations forced Ottawa to come up with alternatives, notably CERB and temporarily looser rules for EI. That loosening is set to expire in September; Ottawa has to start deciding on what Canada’s postpandemic Employment Insurance will look like.

The first challenge is striking the balance between a safety net strong enough to protect people against unexpected unemployment, and one that is so generous that it discourages people from hunting for new work.

A second challenge is EI’s wide ambit. The program’s focus should be supporting people who unexpectedly lose their jobs. But in the fiscal year before the pandemic, so-called special benefits – parental, sickness, maternity payments – accounted for more than one-third of the EI benefits paid out.

Those special benefits are important government programs – but putting them inside EI means they’re financed by payroll deductions. It’s a jobs tax, and a regressive one at that, since premiums are only paid on income below $60,300. The structure may have once made political sense, but it’s never been good economics. Special EI benefits should be funded by general government tax revenues.

EI’s core job is supporting the jobless – and it needs to start providing benefits to more of them. In the 1970s and 80s, the program probably became too generous and too loose, but thereafter it became too tight. The balance, as a recent Institute for Research on Public Policy report suggests, is likely somewhere in between.

The IRPP’s first proposal is to simplify a complicated system, as is clearly necessary. The group of experts wants eased eligibility rules, stronger benefits and bolstering EI to better respond to swift and severe recessions.

One answer for a simpler system and easier access can be found in Ottawa temporarily making any unemployed person with at least 420 hours of work eligible for benefits. The bar is normally higher in places where unemployment is low. This has never made much sense, and tends to create unfair discrimination and perverse incentives.

Making that lower bar permanent, countrywide, could cost about 5.5 cents on $100 earned, according to the IRPP. More expensive would be higher benefits – about 21 cents per $100 of earnings depending on the scenario.

Another big question is gig workers. The Liberals have promised to somehow extend EI to the self-employed – but that’s a diverse group. The focus should be on gig workers. As this page has argued, Canadian labour laws should generally classify low-wage gig workers as part-time employees. End the fiction that they want the “freedom” of being without job security, a minimum wage or benefits. If they were classified as part-time employees, they’d be eligible for programs such as the Canada Pension Plan and EI.

Behind the scenes, EI has remarkably challenging IT issues. EI in part failed when the pandemic hit because it has been cobbled together on a creaky structure of 150 different systems. It takes up to one and a half years to implement changes.

Reforming something as old and big as EI won’t be easy. The changes of the 1990s were provoked by a budget crisis. The pandemic – which reminded everyone of the need for a robust unemployment insurance program, even as it revealed EI’s limitations – provides a new urgent impetus.

