Intelligence and security sources report that the Chinese government sought to influence the outcome of recent federal elections by directing funds and attention to certain candidates for Parliament.

Now we learn this week that the Chinese are still meddling in Canadian politics. As recently as three months ago, China appears almost certainly to have launched a social media disinformation campaign against Conservative MP Michael Chong – the second time Beijing has targeted Mr. Chong.

This latest report highlights the urgency of convening a public inquiry into Chinese interference in the Canadian political system. And yet, while all parties support or are at least open to an inquiry, we are entering the soon-heading-back-to-school part of summer, and still nothing has been announced.

Why is that?

Two apparent challenges have been setting terms of reference for the inquiry, and locating someone acceptable to both the government and the opposition parties to chair it.

Another complication might be that no one wants the job. According to a report in the National Post, half a dozen or more active or retired judges have declined invitations from the government to chair such an inquiry.

Many, including this editorial board, criticized the appointment last March of former governor-general David Johnston as special rapporteur to advise Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on whether a public inquiry was necessary.

Since Mr. Johnston was a member of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation, and had been a friend of Pierre Trudeau, this created a justified perception of conflict of interest.

But some of the criticism was irresponsible. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called Mr. Johnston “a ‘family friend,’ old neighbour from the cottage, and member of the Beijing-funded Trudeau foundation,” someone who “was given a fake job by the Prime Minister and tasked with sweeping Trudeau’s coverup under the rug.”

Who in their right mind would be willing to chair a public inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections, knowing they would have to endure the sorts of personal and vindictive attacks that have become typical on both social media and in the House of Commons?

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, meanwhile, believes the inquiry should be broadened beyond Chinese interference to include intrusions into Canada’s political space by other nations, including Russia, Iran and India.

There is strong evidence that those countries have attempted to spread disinformation, and may even have attempted to intimidate people in Canada for criticizing their regimes.

But the first priority must be China. Credible intelligence sources maintain that country’s government sought to defeat certain candidates in the last election, and have others elected, though all sides agree that the outcome of the vote was not materially influenced as a result.

The Chinese government allegedly also exerts pressure on media figures and private citizens in Canada in an effort to influence the political life of this country.

Perhaps the terms of reference could include two stages of inquiry: a first, urgent investigation of Chinese interference; and a second, broader investigation into the question of interference and disinformation by other foreign governments.

While it would be desirable for all parties to agree on the terms of reference of the inquiry, and on a commissioner who is willing to take it on, the job of a government is to govern. Mr. Trudeau was reluctant to call a public inquiry, embraced Mr. Johnston’s recommendation that one wasn’t needed, and only begrudgingly came around to agreeing to hold one when Mr. Johnston resigned his post in June.

One urgent, if uncomfortable, mandate for the inquiry will be to look into the possibility the Liberal government knew China was trying to influence the outcome of recent elections but didn’t act. Every day that Mr. Trudeau fails to convene an inquiry feeds the suspicion that this might be true.

Our concern is that the delay in calling the inquiry and the time it will take to set one up, hold hearings and make recommendations will mean the next election will unfold in the same environment as its predecessors, and subject to the same foreign interference.

For that reason, if no other, Mr. Trudeau needs to find a willing commissioner and convene the inquiry, now.