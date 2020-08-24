 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Editorials

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives need a makeover. Their inspiration could be Doug Ford

The Editorial Board
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Newly elected Conservative Leader Erin OToole delivers his winning speech following the Conservative party of Canada 2020 Leadership Election in Ottawa on Monday, August 24, 2020.

SEAN KILPATRICK/AFP/Getty Images

When COVID-19 hit, a lot of people started describing it as this generation’s version of a war. Canada has not faced a threat like this, or had to borrow money and mobilize resources to this extent, since the Second World War.

If the aftermath of today’s war is anything like the previous one, then the Conservative Party, and its new leader Erin O’Toole, are in for a challenge. It’s what the Liberals – preparing what’s expected to be an activist Speech from the Throne next month and a dare to the other parties to vote it down – are counting on.

History doesn’t repeat, but it often rhymes. The hardships of the Great Depression and the war that followed changed Canada and Canadians’ attitudes. Most voters did not want to go back to the laissez-faire 1920s. They wanted better social programs, a wider safety net and the protections of a more activist government. The Liberals, fearfully eyeing the increasingly popular movement that would go on to become the New Democratic Party, promised the beginnings of the modern welfare state.

Story continues below advertisement

They were rewarded with 22 consecutive years in power, from 1935 to 1957.

The conservatives, in contrast, were uncomfortable with these newfangled ideas. Unfortunately for them, not enough voters felt the same way. Today’s true-blue heartland of Western Canada was a conservative dead zone. John Diefenbaker, who for years before becoming prime minister was the party’s lone Saskatchewan MP, used to joke that Tories were an endangered species on the Prairies, only kept from extinction by the hunting laws.

Canada’s history is one of voters changing their minds and even their most deeply held beliefs, and of the makeup of the population evolving, often rapidly. The Conservative Party’s challenge has been that, as its name suggests, it has usually been the party least eager to change. But it has still done so.

The conservatives were long the party opposed to free trade with the United States, while the Liberals were supportive; by the 1980s, the script had flipped. And while conservatives have always seen themselves as the party of patriotism, until the 1960s that nationalism was rooted in a tie to Britain and a disappearing empire, and included opposition to the Maple Leaf flag.

Since the 1980s, when Brian Mulroney’s Tories chose to dramatically increase immigration, Canada has been on a path of steady demographic transformation. A country that was once almost entirely white isn’t anymore and it’s becoming less so every day; a country that was once heavily rural is overwhelmingly urban and suburban and that process also continues. Conservatives can get ahead of those facts or find themselves left behind.

In the 2019 election, the Conservatives were entirely shut out of Greater Montreal and almost completely shut out of the Greater Toronto Area. Mr. O’Toole occupies one of the GTA’s few Tory seats, in Durham, a partly rural riding on the edge of the region.

Beyond demographics, the ideological centre of politics may also be shifting, as it did in the 1930s and 40s. The flood of pandemic spending may be temporary, but its fact – and its size, speed and effectiveness – have testified and given impetus to the possibilities of government doing more to promote welfare and to lower poverty and inequality.

Story continues below advertisement

The country that Tories failed to win over in 2019 may be a different place today, in ways that further disadvantage a party that Stephen Harper branded as dedicated to government as an exercise in permanent downsizing.

Conservatives should be carefully studying the surprising evolution of Doug Ford’s Ontario government. Elected two years ago with a populist image, the Ontario Premier has suddenly started talking and acting like one. Instead of fretting about emergency spending, he’s done what’s necessary. Instead of seeking out enemies, he’s sounded like a conciliator. The man’s appeal has always transcended race, but now he’s even earned the respect of many voters on the centre-left. The long-time bogeyman for Liberal and NDP voters has been entirely de-bogeymanified.

That’s what Mr. O’Toole’s Tories have to do to themselves. In 2019, the best argument for voting Liberal was the fear of a Conservative government. When your existence is your opponent’s best get-out-the-vote strategy, you need to rethink not just your sales pitch, but your substance.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies