 Skip to main content

Editorials

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Editorial

Canada, welcome to the age of minority government

Editorial
From October 19-21, The Globe and Mail is offering complimentary access to all our election, news and business coverage. Learn more
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Well, that was a surprise. All the polls heading into the final days of the campaign said the Liberal-Conservative race was close to a dead heat, and whoever formed government would do it as a minority.

But the Liberals won by a considerable margin over the Conservatives. However, they lost enough voters, and enough seats, to wind up with that expected minority.

A minority government: It’s nothing new. The last 20 federal elections, going back to the 1950s, produced nine minorities. Rather a lot of the governing of Canada has been done by them.

Story continues below advertisement

Between 2004 and 2011, for example, Canada had three elections that yielded seven years worth of minority governments, first under Liberal prime minister Paul Martin and then under the Conservatives and Stephen Harper.

A generation earlier, Pierre Trudeau was elected with a majority in 1968, then re-elected with only a minority. The elder Mr. Trudeau parlayed two years in minority into a renewed majority in 1974. John Diefenbaker and the Conservatives were elected first as a minority in 1957, re-elected with an overwhelming majority in 1958 but then returned to office four years later as a minority. That second minority lasted less than a year, ending with a 1963 election that delivered a Liberal minority under Lester Pearson.

Mr. Pearson went on to be one of Canada’s most successful prime ministers, at the head of one of history’s busiest governments. In five years, his administration introduced universal health care, created the Canadian Pension Plan, ended capital punishment, unified the armed forces and introduced the new Canadian flag.

The Pearson government did all that as a minority government. In other words, minorities are not necessarily a bad thing.

And if the current trend in Canadian politics holds, they’re something we could be seeing more of. There were six candidates at the leaders’ debates, representing six parties with legitimate shots at electing MPs. Even without electoral reform, the menu of voting options has grown, taking votes from both Liberals and Conservatives. That makes it harder to imagine a future of those two parties endlessly trading majorities.

Sometimes a minority can govern and sometimes it can’t. When it can’t, it may be time for voters to go back to the polls and send a new slate of MPs to Ottawa. But that’s the last step, not the first.

First, it’s up to the MPs and the parties in the House of Commons to see if a leader and a party can command the confidence of the House. In Canada’s Westminster-style system, governments rise out of Parliament, and the executive only governs as long as a majority of MPs will let it.

Story continues below advertisement

When a government has a majority, that’s a theory that bears little relation to reality. But in a minority, the executive has to pay more attention to MPs, both its own and those of other parties. Power, concentrated in a majority in the office of the Prime Minister, may be spread around.

The new Liberal minority government will have to play ball, to some extent, with MPs from other parties. The New Democrats, the party most easily aligned with the Liberals, were on Thursday night heading for a markedly reduced seat count, but still enough to offer the Liberals the needed votes.

When nobody has a majority, who gets first crack at forming a government? The PM. He visits the Governor-General, declares his intentions and makes his pitch. He will say that he believes, despite his minority, that he can command the confidence of the House. And in this case, he can, likely for some time. The Bloc Québécois’s newly elected MPs have no incentive to put their new jobs at risk, the Conservatives will need to recalibrate, and the NDP is financially and electorally exhausted.

Majority governments have their virtues, the chief of which is that they can get things done. They have the power to pass almost anything they want through the Commons. (The Senate is another story.)

But the example of Mr. Pearson’s busy government is a reminder that a minority can be as ambitious as a majority – or even more so. The desire for re-election, and the need to reach across the aisle for support, can make governments tentative. It can also force them to be bold.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter