Ozempic, the diabetes drug turned weight loss phenomenon, landed in the middle of a North American culture that had for decades been gaining weight. A lot of weight.

Ozempic has benefited many people who struggle with the challenge of losing a few, or many, pounds. But while the drug appears to be widely successful, it doesn’t take on some of the root causes of a society that has put on too much weight, from inadequate physical activity to the many unhealthy foods on the shelves at the grocery store.

The drug’s success is dizzying. The company that makes it, Novo Nordisk, is so valuable that its market capitalization is greater than the annual gross domestic product of Denmark, the country where it is headquartered.

According to Obesity Canada, an advocacy group, the prevalence of obesity in Canada has tripled since the mid-1980s. As of 2022, more than one-third of adults ages 35 to 64 were overweight, based on Statistics Canada data, and a further third were obese. That’s seven out of 10 people.

Weight can be a deeply personal issue, affecting mental well-being. It also comes with obvious health risks and costs, for individuals, and the broader health care system.

The “three Ss” of saturated fats, sugar and salt dominate the interior aisles of grocery stores. A recent Globe feature investigated ultraprocessed foods. They are tasty but can eventually lead to major ailments such as diabetes and heart disease.

People are free to buy and eat what they want. But what may seem like a free market of choice and information at the grocery store – nutrition labels on the back – isn’t as clear as it should be.

Canada, however, is making important progress.

The first step was modest. Nutrition data are somewhat improved. The number of calories is in bold and a slightly large font. The percentages are explained: 15 per cent or more of things like sugar is described as “a lot.” And sugars are now listed with a percentage of recommended daily value. That previously wasn’t the case.

But there are still problems on the label.

The serving size often demands a bunch of math on the fly, making claims of calories and the rest on something like a bag of chips lower than the reality of a buyer probably eating the whole bag. Sugars could also be better itemized – highlighting added sugars such as fructose. Then there are issues with claims like “no added sugar” when a product is loaded with naturally occurring sugars.

The bigger change happens at the start of 2026, in policy work that dates back to 2016. Products that are high in saturated fats, sugar or salt, or any combination, will be marked as such, on the front of the package.

This is an essential move. It’s key information for people to better understand products at the grocery store, decisions usually made in a rush after work or in a squeeze on the weekend.

That it took so long to accomplish is a problem. After years of consultations, the rules were officially changed in mid-2022; handing industry more than three years to adhere to the rules is a long time. Another issue is the labels will be relatively small.

Still, the improved disclosure should be a boost for people to make more informed decisions. Research conducted for Health Canada suggested a front-of-package label “was significantly more effective than current labelling” when it comes to assessing the contents of a product.

Clearly broadcasting health information is part of what stokes societal change. Decades of government-led messages about the dangers of smoking helped transform society into one where few people smoke today. The payoff took time but it’s big: the lung cancer mortality rate has been more than halved over four decades.

Some scientists are likening saturated fats, sugar and salt to nicotine and other drugs. Robert Lustig, an American doctor and author, has compared the push to cut sugar intake – fructose, specifically – to earlier public health policy successes such as smoking, seat belts and drunk driving.

There are no quick fixes when it comes to societal change. Like sustained weight loss, it’s hard work, and it takes time. The improved labelling of foods at the grocery store will not alone ease obesity but it’s the type of fundamental shift that can contribute to lasting results.