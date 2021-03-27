Open this photo in gallery Cyclists take advantage of the ActiveTO closure of Lakeshore Blvd. in Toronto on June 7, 2020. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

The pandemic’s sudden wallop of a year ago forced a rethinking about how we have built our cities. With many Canadians stuck inside their homes, new outdoor space had to be created, to allow people to get out and breathe under the new rules of physical distancing.

There was an obvious, and ample, opportunity: reclaim some of the space reserved for cars. Civic officials across Canada let go, at least a little, of their old fealty to the automobile, with the pandemic spurring them to move with an alacrity rarely seen from city halls and planning departments. Curbside patios replaced some on-street parking spots. Parklets were created by shutting down bits of road. A handful of streets were turned over to bikes and pedestrians.

These small, temporary changes were a big success, and they showed what’s possible when the car isn’t the top decision-making priority. Cities should be making these measures permanent, and building on them.

Story continues below advertisement

So it was deflating earlier this month to hear of the City of Toronto’s plans for the return of last year’s “ActiveTO” program. Moves such as turning over select streets to bikes and pedestrians were a hit last year. The most popular of all was a recurring weekend closure of the eastbound lanes of a six-kilometre stretch of Lake Shore Boulevard West, which was enjoyed by tens of thousands of people.

So how would Toronto top last year’s success? It wouldn’t. City staff proposed bringing back ActiveTO, minus Lake Shore West. The headline might as well have been: Popular thing returns, without thing that made it popular.

The reason to not open Lake Shore West up to bikes, joggers and walkers? Cars. Of course.

While a city staff report said Lake Shore West was “highly used by people walking, running and cycling,” it also “resulted in motor vehicle traffic delay.” Cars on the Gardiner Expressway were slowed by about three minutes. And the possibility of future traffic delays was signalled, because of construction this year and next on nearby roads.

It was a return to old thinking: The car is the most important variable, and once the car is taken care of, we’ll see what else we can fit in.

But there’s been pushback. At a March 23 committee meeting, councillors called on staff to figure out how to include Lake Shore West again this summer, at least “on select weekends.”

An average of 18,000 people on bikes and 4,000 on foot used the “closed” Lake Shore West over the course of a Saturday and Sunday last summer. Only about 10,000 cars drove in those same lanes during a typical eight-hour stretch on a prepandemic Saturday or Sunday. As for the nearby Roncesvalles-King-Queen intersection that will be under construction, the city says about 9,300 cars went through it on a typical prepandemic weekend day.

Story continues below advertisement

Turning the eastbound lanes of what is basically a highway into a giant, lakeside bike path should become an annual tradition. Photos of the crowds of families it brings out ought to be front and centre in Toronto’s tourism marketing.

Instead, after one summer, the city was quick to wave the white flag and trot out the usual excuses. Construction! Traffic!

Yes, car traffic may be slowed somewhat. But for decades, the priority for planners has been moving cars as fast as possible. The last year showed us that something else is possible. As the numbers above show, closing part of Lake Shore to cars opened it up to to even more people.

And that should not be a surprise. The car may rule, but it’s not always in the majority. Take Toronto’s busy intersection of Queen and Spadina, near downtown. During a typical afternoon rush hour, some 5,000 pedestrians pass through the area, compared with about 3,000 cars. Yet nearly all of the space is dedicated to cars.

Toronto has inched in the right direction in recent months, approving plans to remake two sections of Yonge Street to favour more people on foot. City staff have also proposed a temporary plan this summer for three kilometres of Yonge between Bloor and Davisville to use a lane of car traffic for bikes and patios.

On April 7, Toronto City Council is to vote on ActiveTO, including the return of weekend closures on Lake Shore West. Instead of offering a watered-down version of 2020, Toronto ought be aiming for bigger and better. Cities need more of this sort of thing, not less.

Story continues below advertisement

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.