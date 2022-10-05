When François Legault took to the podium at his victory celebration Monday night, the newly re-elected premier of Quebec had a simple message: I will be premier of all Quebeckers who fear immigration and think too much English is spoken in Montreal.

Okay, that’s not at all what he said. His exact words, spoken in French and English, were: “Quebeckers make up a great nation. And when I say [that], I mean all Quebeckers, from all regions, of all ages, of all origins. I’m going to be the premier of all Quebeckers.”

Those were nice words. Those were the expected words. But they were words very much at odds with two laws Mr. Legault’s government adopted in its first term, and with things he said and did during the election campaign.

We don’t want to begrudge him his remarkable political victory. Mr. Legault is the first Quebec premier to win two majorities in a row since Robert Bourassa did it in 1989. In winning re-election, he significantly increased his party’s seat count (from 76 to 90) and share of the popular vote (up 3.5 points to 41 per cent).

Mr. Legault got there by transforming Quebec politics. The leader of the Coalition Avenir Québec is a nationalist who has vowed never to hold a referendum on separation, and instead has focused on protecting the French language and demanding more powers from Ottawa, most recently around immigration.

It’s a platform with broad support. Its success has reduced the two parties that dominated Quebec politics for 50 years prior to the CAQ’s ascendance to shadows of themselves.

Without the banner of federalism to wave in front of anti-sovereignty francophones, the Liberals are now essentially the party of English-speaking and ethnic Montrealers. Of the 21 seats the Liberals won on Monday, down from 27 before the election, 20 are on or around the Island of Montreal.

And the party of René Lévesque? The Parti Québécois won just three seats on Monday.

The other party that failed to achieve takeoff on Monday is Québec Solidaire; it remains confined to the Montreal, plus a trio of seats in urban Sherbrooke and Quebec City.

Montreal is now an island in more than just geography. Monday’s result has reinforced the divide between the multicultural and multilingual region of “la métropole” and the unilingual French sea of rural and suburban CAQ blue that surrounds it.

It’s a divide that Mr. Legault has actively widened for political gain – a fact that hollows out his rote conciliatory remarks on election night.

He says he wants to represent Quebeckers from all regions, but during the campaign he accused Montrealers of looking down on people from Quebec City – an unexpected comeback to legitimate questions about his plan to connect the provincial capital with its south-shore suburbs via a questionable, controversial, multi-billion-dollar tunnel under the Saint Lawrence River.

He talks about representing Quebeckers of all origins, but it was his government that passed a law banning many provincial employees, such as teachers and police officers, from wearing religious clothing or symbols. By telling some Muslims, Sikhs and Jews that certain public jobs are forbidden to them, Bill 21 cruelly violates religious freedom, and it only survives because of the Constitution’s notwithstanding clause.

During the campaign he equated immigration with violence, a remark he later apologized for. But he also said that it would be “suicidal” for Quebec to raise immigration levels.

His government is also responsible for Bill 96, another law that hides behind the notwithstanding clause, this time to further restrict the use of English in workplaces and in daily life. One part of it will make it easier for disgruntled customers to sue businesses they allege failed to adequately serve them in French; another obliges English-speakers drawing up legal contracts to do so in French.

Anglophones should read far more into that, and into Mr. Legault’s decision in September to performatively ban English from the CAQ election website, than into his giddy election-night vow to be premier to “all” Quebeckers.

If anything, the election is a signal to Mr. Legault that using identity politics to pit Quebecker against Quebecker in the name of culture and language is a winning strategy. As his party’s election slogan promised: Continuons.