 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Editorials

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Gig economy workers need better protections

The Editorial Board
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

California is a reliably blue state. It has voted for the Democratic Party presidential candidate in every election for the past three decades. This year, Joe Biden finished 5.1 million votes and 30 percentage points ahead of Donald Trump – the biggest margin of victory in the state since Franklin Roosevelt in 1936.

But on the same ballot where Californians overwhelmingly chose Mr. Biden, they also voted to exempt several giants of the gig economy from a state law that had recently given their workers access to traditional labour rights and working conditions.

Uber, DoorDash, Lyft, Instacart and Postmates together spent US$204-million to persuade California voters to approve a ballot measure called Proposition 22. The tech companies outspent their union opponents by 10 to one, and were rewarded with 58.6 per cent of the vote.

Story continues below advertisement

Uber and others have long battled against attempts to regulate their services, notably how they treat and pay their drivers. The latest fight was the biggest, coming down to a question at the heart of the gig economy: Are the workers independent contractors, or employees?

And is the industry’s secret sauce technology – or its ability to use technology to sidestep long-standing labour rules?

Uber and others have always insisted that their workers should be considered contractors, not employees. Contractors are not entitled to basic worker protections, from minimum wage and overtime to rest breaks and benefits.

Uber went so far as to argue that it is only a technology company, with drivers tangential to its business. To the average person, it sounds ridiculous: There is no Uber without drivers. State legislators in California agreed. Following a court decision, legislators passed a bill that came into force at the start of this year. It codified rules around employees and contractors – and the new law appeared to mean that Uber drivers and other gig economy workers were to be treated as employees.

Uber and its allies, having lost in court and the legislature, turned to the court of public opinion. In Proposition 22, a measure on ballots across the state, they asked voters to exempt app-based transportation and delivery services from having to provide employee benefits to drivers. They managed to convince voters that if they had to make their workers employees, the change would actually hurt workers, discourage part-time work, destroy hundreds of thousands of jobs and put the industry in peril. All of those claims are, at best, highly questionable.

The result is not good news for gig workers in California, and it sets a bad precedent for the rest of the continent. Low-skill and low-income people face significant challenges in the new economy. App-based ride and delivery services are wonderful technological innovations, but there is no reason why progress need be accompanied by backward steps, such as opening the door to below-minimum wages.

The fight over this issue is just getting started. President-elect Biden opposed Proposition 22 and his platform promises gig economy workers “the legal benefits and protections they deserve.” In Canada, there are also promises to do something about the legal loopholes surrounding gig work, but governments have yet to act.

Story continues below advertisement

The federal Liberals last year promised “greater labour protections” for gig workers, but made no mention of that in the recent Throne Speech. Instead, the government talked about expanding Employment Insurance to such workers. That’s welcome, but it misses the core issue of Proposition 22.

British Columbia may have answers. In the NDP’s successful fall election campaign, it promised “greater security and stability” for contract and gig workers. This includes tailoring new employment standards to fit the gig economy, ensuring gig workers can join unions, developing a government-backed benefit fund and expanding pension options. The approach runs along the lines of a 2018 review of B.C.’s Employment Standards Act, which suggested protections for gig workers could be better developed apart from traditional labour laws.

For millions of low-income Americans and Canadians, life is precarious. The gig economy, or at least a gig economy where employers are able to claim that they are not employers, threatens to make things worse, by delivering flexibility for consumers at the price of insecurity for workers. It doesn’t have to be that way.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies