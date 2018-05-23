Globe editorial: Alberta scores a point with threat of oil embargo

British Columbia Premier John Horgan believes the transport by pipeline of Alberta crude oil through his province represents a grave environmental risk and must be stopped at all costs.

Well, unless that crude is needed to keep his province running, in which case the potential economic harm of stopping the flow totally justifies the environmental risk.

That’s exactly what Mr. Horgan’s government admitted this week when it filed suit to prevent Alberta from cutting off B.C.’s supply of oil and gas. Alberta’s embargo threat is punishment for Mr. Horgan’s efforts to stop the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline – the very pipeline that nourishes the engines and furnaces of British Columbians.

Story continues below advertisement

Let us describe Mr. Horgan’s inconsistent position for what it is: hypocrisy.

He is happy to accept Alberta crude, and all the risks of doing so, if it’s good for his province, but not if it’s good for anyone else in Canada.

By filing suit, he has also been forced to admit that fossil fuels are an essential part of peoples’ lives, not to mention the economy, and that the transition away from them will take time. He has no intention of curtailing their use in B.C.; in fact, his government is supporting the expansion of natural-gas production in the province. He wants to save the planet; he’d just really prefer it if others did the heavy lifting.

So score a point for Alberta Premier Rachel Notley for shining a light on her B.C. counterpart’s flawed principles. But don’t give her too much credit. Her oil-embargo gambit is more theatre than statesmanship, as was her decision to skip the Western Premiers Conference in Yellowknife this week.

The political battle over Kinder Morgan’s pipeline expansion has generated a lot of heat in B.C. and Alberta, but not much light. In lieu of taking the problem seriously and finding avenues for resolution, the sparring provincial antagonists are content to engage in posturing.

Perhaps that’s because neither, in fact, has much say over Trans Mountain. The pipeline’s fate will depend on the federal government, the courts and, most importantly, Kinder Morgan. While Ms. Notley and Mr. Horgan play games, the real work is being done elsewhere.